I was watching local news last night and caught some news about a NYC policeman arrested for being spy for China. I was wondering what intelligence China would want from NYC police rather than a cryptographer. Then I read the news from South China Morning Post about details of the case and can’t help but laugh that FBI is scraping the bottom of the barrel and some unwitting sad sack got reeled in to satisfy the quota Director Wray set about opening a case per week to satisfy Trump’s wish for Cold War and threat from China. Although it’s no laughing matter for the subject and other Chinese caught in the dragnet if they are not careful and being naivete that U.S. is a land of freedom and free speech.

Baimadajie Angwang is a Tibetan who when came to U.S. on a cultural exchange and probably persuaded to ask for political asylum and became a U.S. citizen and NYC policeman. As most Chinese Americans know it’s rather easy to ask for asylum and get a green card if you are from Cuba, Jews from Russia, or China if you can borrow money to pay off lawyers and immigration officials. You don’t even need be a Falun Gong adherent, but claim religious persecution, against one child policy, and it’s guaranteed if you are a Tibetan or Uighur. Lawyers coach you on how to answer standard questions during interviews and I am pretty sure if you dig deep enough most will have some lies and fall under stature of perjury. Exception being if you are from shit hole countries. Apparently FBI has been monitoring him for 3 years and can’t find real espionage and decided to reel him in to justify the expense of following him and wasting tax payers’ money.

Certainly no spy would openly meet friend from consular and boast on telephone jokingly being recruited by China, only someone naively believe in free speech. trying to convince his friend to attend banquet of Tibetan group when his friend decline by saying it would befriend other Tibetans and maybe recruit them. Remember, words can be easily twisted to be sinister when you are joking. Then there is the question of wire fraud of money transfers from China to U.S. and back to China. Money totaling $120,000 including $49,985 from his brother were transferred opening to him from China, and $150,000 were transferred back to China a few years later. I thought spies in movies always deal in cash and one direction only, and clandestinely not openly by banks. I puzzled this for a few seconds, then realize China has a limit of $50,000 of money transfer out of the country per year per person. Probably he borrowed the money from his brother and relatives to buy a house or apartment and later returned the money with interest when he sold the house. The fact he didn’t revile China and maintain friendly relations with his brother who is a reservist in PLA definitely counted against him.

I am sure all are aware that some academic and scientists who traveled frequently back to China are harassed and questioned if they receive unreported income from some university in China and were arrested on technicality or accused of commercial espionage. It’s understood that China being dictatorial and everyone is monitored in China, but now one has to assume you are living in 1984 in U.S.A..