Recently, some western news outlets have been reporting that WHO Director privately believes Covid-19 entered the human population through a “catastrophic leak” in a Wuhan lab.

Below is an excerpt from an article titled “WHO chief ‘believes Covid DID leak from Wuhan lab’ after a ‘catastrophic accident’ in 2019 despite publicly maintaining ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’,” as well as some observations.

The Daily Mail reported:

The head of the World Health Organisation privately believes the Covid pandemic started following a leak from a Chinese laboratory, a senior Government source claims. While publicly the group maintains that ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’ about the origins of Covid, the source said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), had recently confided to a senior European politician that the most likely explanation was a catastrophic accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, where infections first spread during late 2019. The Mail on Sunday first revealed concerns within Western intelligence services about the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists were manipulating coronaviruses sampled from bats in caves nearly 1,000 miles away – the same caves where Covid-19 is suspected to have originated – in April 2020. The worldwide death toll from the Covid pandemic is now estimated to have hit more than 18 million. However, in the absence of any compelling evidence of ‘zoonotic’ spread – the process by which a virus leaps from animals to humans – it is now adopting a more neutral public stance.

Isn’t this amazing? First, who is the “senior Government source”? Are we talking about some obscure source one can just banter about to create another hit piece? Another secret dossier-type attack?

Second, if “all hypotheses remain on the table” – why are so many very plausible hypotheses never talked about? We see CDC studies showing blood serums in the US with Covid-19 counts back in December 2019, studies showing Covid-19 antibodies in blood used for dialysis back in early 2020, studies showing traces of Covid-19 in several sewage sample back in 2019.

Initially, the West hyped the fact that related coronaviruses have been sampled from bats in caves 1,000 miles away as tell-tale sign that Covid-19 must have started in Wuhan. They hyped the Wuhan seafood market. They hyped the fact that some Chinese tourists at bat soups in tourist places in islands such as Palau. Lost in the accusation was the fact the nearest bat covid relatives is a distant relative and would have required some 70+ years to evolve to what we see in human bodies. Where are all the interim relatives? Lost in the accusation was the fact that no one found any animals in Wuhan seafood market with coronaviruses that could have jumped to make Covid-19. And lost in the accusations was the fact that many tourists from all over the world to islands such as Palau sampled the local cuisine there as such as bat soup. There has never been any documented case of people getting covid from these food, among locals or visitors.

The West pressured the WHO to do a politically motivated Origins study on Covid-19 in Wuhan, which China cooperated and facilitated. But when the West continued pushing for more and more, despite lack of evidence, and overlooking all other hypotheses, the Chinese says, stop. If you are interested in doing a real covid origins study, let’s look at all facts, and let’s do a global search. Scientifically speaking: the place of discovery of a novel virus is rarely the place of a virus’ origins. AIDS is such an example. If the West is interested only in politically motivated studies in China, then let’s stop the facade.

The DailyMail reports the above facts this way:

Last year, the WHO established the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (Sago) to outline which studies would be needed to identify the origins of SARS-CoV-2 – as Covid is scientifically known – and to ‘create a global framework for studying the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens’. An original probe into the outbreak by the WHO was resisted fiercely by China, leading to a report that concluded the SARS-CoV-2 virus probably passed to humans from a bat via another unidentified species. But after 14 nations including the UK, US and Australia criticised its findings as being heavily compromised, Dr Tedros admitted the report’s flaws and ordered the new process.

Pathetic?