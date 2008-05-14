Donations for Sichuan Earthquake Relief
For those who care about China, your effort is needed now more than ever. Here are a few more options for those looking to make a donation to the Sichuan earthquake relief effort.
http://tsinghuafoundation.org/earthquake08/index.html
2008 Sichuan Earthquake Relief Commitee
by Oversea ChineseCall for Donation to China Earthquake
As we all know, a powerful earthquake has killed at least 8,533 people in China’s south-western Sichuan province. Many more have been injured after the 7.8-magnitude quake struck at 14:28, May 12th, 2008.
AT OUR NATION’s CRITICAL TIME, WHAT CAN WE DO FOR OUR HOMELAND?
The 2008 Sichuan Earthquake Relief Commitee, formed by a group of volunteers co-ordinated by Silicon Valley Tsinghua Network, Legal Immigration Association, MITBBS and etc., is calling for donation to help our homeland to recover from this huge earthquake. We have opened a special account for China Earthquake Relief. Our foundation is qualified IRS 501(c) 3 NPO. Contributor can deduct tax for their donation. Donation receipt will be sent by email within one month. Also some Companies provide donation match program. Donation receipt will be sent by email within one month.
MAKE YOUR DONATION TODAY! YOU ARE HELPING THE PEOPLE WHO ARE SUFFERING FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE!
Till now, we have received donaitons from US, UK, Singapore, Canada,United Arab Emirates, China. We have almost 1000 people made the donations through us.
Donation Information
Your donation will be forwarded to China Red Cross and other relief authorities that directly involve into the relief actions. Your donation can be tracked online on our website.
- Donate by Paypal:Use your own Payal account or use your credit card(no account needed). Click below button for detailsPay to: tsinghua_foundation@yahoo.com
- Donate by Google CheckOutNo Transaction fee!Pay to: tsinghua.net@gmail.com
- Donate by wire transfer:
- Bank name: Washington Mutual
- Payee title: SVTN (special fund for earthquake relief)
- Routing #: 322271627
- Acct #: 3170415745
- Bank Address: 690 RIVER OAKS PKWY, SAN JOSE, CA 95134-1905
- Donate by check:SVTNAttn: China Earthquake ReliefP. O. Box 1295Fremont, CA 94538-0129 USA
In other news, Taiwan’s government has pledged a donation of $2 billion New Taiwan dollars (approximately $60 million USD) to the relief effort. Taiwanese society has also donated approximately $10 million USD in the first few days after the earthquake. Taiwanese Buddhist relief organizations, including Tzu Chi Compassionate Relief, will be on the ground in Chengdu tomorrow, and is currently accepting donations.
You can also donate online to Tzu Chi (in Chinese) here.
Tzu Chi volunteers have started disaster relief efforts in China since 1991. Tzu Chi US is a 501(c)3 organization. Your donation to Tzu Chi is tax deductible (Tax ID No. 94-2952782). Tzu Chi has opened a special account to accept your donation for Sichuan earthquake.
For credit card donation, please call: 1-888.989.8244 1.888.9TZUCHI
For check donation: Please make check payable to Tzu Chi
Mailing address: Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, U.S.A.
1100 S. Valley Center Ave., San Dimas, CA 91773
Tel: (909) 447-7799
For direct deposit or wire transfer:
Cathay Bank (777 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012)
ABA: 122203950
Account No: 01-130005
I just wanted to add that I’ve heard Tzu Chi does not take one penny from donated funds. Everything you give will go directly to helping the victims; everyone you see in a Tzu Chi uniform in Sichuan is working on a volunteer basis.
On the Tzu Chi donation website, it mentions that even credit card processing fees (3%) will be given by Tzu Chi; every cent you give goes to the victims. This is very different from the Red Cross, for example. Credit card charges will be taken from your donation. The American Red Cross CEO also reportedly makes a salary in the range of $500k+ per year.
I have donated through the Red Cross, because they were the first choice available. But I will also be making a donation through Tzu Chi later this week.
