Home > Environment, News > Donations for Sichuan Earthquake Relief

Donations for Sichuan Earthquake Relief

May 14th, 2008 Leave a comment Go to comments

For those who care about China, your effort is needed now more than ever. Here are a few more options for those looking to make a donation to the Sichuan earthquake relief effort.

http://tsinghuafoundation.org/earthquake08/index.html

2008 Sichuan Earthquake Relief Commitee
by Oversea ChineseCall for Donation to China Earthquake

As we all know, a powerful earthquake has killed at least 8,533 people in China’s south-western Sichuan province. Many more have been injured after the 7.8-magnitude quake struck at 14:28, May 12th, 2008.

AT OUR NATION’s CRITICAL TIME, WHAT CAN WE DO FOR OUR HOMELAND?

The 2008 Sichuan Earthquake Relief Commitee, formed by a group of volunteers co-ordinated by Silicon Valley Tsinghua Network, Legal Immigration Association, MITBBS and etc., is calling for donation to help our homeland to recover from this huge earthquake. We have opened a special account for China Earthquake Relief. Our foundation is qualified IRS 501(c) 3 NPO. Contributor can deduct tax for their donation. Donation receipt will be sent by email within one month. Also some Companies provide donation match program. Donation receipt will be sent by email within one month.

MAKE YOUR DONATION TODAY! YOU ARE HELPING THE PEOPLE WHO ARE SUFFERING FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE!

Till now, we have received donaitons from US, UK, Singapore, Canada,United Arab Emirates, China. We have almost 1000 people made the donations through us.


Donation Information

Your donation will be forwarded to China Red Cross and other relief authorities that directly involve into the relief actions. Your donation can be tracked online on our website.

  1. Donate by Paypal:Use your own Payal account or use your credit card(no account needed). Click below button for detailsPay to: tsinghua_foundation@yahoo.com
  2. Donate by Google CheckOutNo Transaction fee!Pay to: tsinghua.net@gmail.com

  3. Donate by wire transfer:
    • Bank name: Washington Mutual
    • Payee title: SVTN (special fund for earthquake relief)
    • Routing #: 322271627
    • Acct #: 3170415745
    • Bank Address: 690 RIVER OAKS PKWY, SAN JOSE, CA 95134-1905
  4. Donate by check:SVTNAttn: China Earthquake ReliefP. O. Box 1295Fremont, CA 94538-0129 USA

In other news, Taiwan’s government has pledged a donation of $2 billion New Taiwan dollars (approximately $60 million USD) to the relief effort. Taiwanese society has also donated approximately $10 million USD in the first few days after the earthquake. Taiwanese Buddhist relief organizations, including Tzu Chi Compassionate Relief, will be on the ground in Chengdu tomorrow, and is currently accepting donations.

You can also donate online to Tzu Chi (in Chinese) here.

Categories: Environment, News Tags: , ,
  1. joe Lee
    May 15th, 2008 at 03:55 | #1
    Reply | Quote

    Tzu Chi volunteers have started disaster relief efforts in China since 1991. Tzu Chi US is a 501(c)3 organization. Your donation to Tzu Chi is tax deductible (Tax ID No. 94-2952782). Tzu Chi has opened a special account to accept your donation for Sichuan earthquake.

    For credit card donation, please call: 1-888.989.8244 1.888.9TZUCHI

    For check donation: Please make check payable to Tzu Chi
    Mailing address: Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, U.S.A.
    1100 S. Valley Center Ave., San Dimas, CA 91773
    Tel: (909) 447-7799

    For direct deposit or wire transfer:
    Cathay Bank (777 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012)
    ABA: 122203950
    Account No: 01-130005

  2. Buxi
    May 15th, 2008 at 05:32 | #2
    Reply | Quote

    I just wanted to add that I’ve heard Tzu Chi does not take one penny from donated funds. Everything you give will go directly to helping the victims; everyone you see in a Tzu Chi uniform in Sichuan is working on a volunteer basis.

    On the Tzu Chi donation website, it mentions that even credit card processing fees (3%) will be given by Tzu Chi; every cent you give goes to the victims. This is very different from the Red Cross, for example. Credit card charges will be taken from your donation. The American Red Cross CEO also reportedly makes a salary in the range of $500k+ per year.

    I have donated through the Red Cross, because they were the first choice available. But I will also be making a donation through Tzu Chi later this week.

  3. admin
    May 15th, 2008 at 10:09 | #3
    Reply | Quote
  1. May 28th, 2018 at 03:18 | #1
    debt management
  2. May 28th, 2018 at 05:01 | #2
    share tips
  3. May 28th, 2018 at 05:10 | #3
    china stocks
  4. May 28th, 2018 at 14:41 | #4
    list of proxy solicitation firms
  5. May 28th, 2018 at 15:45 | #5
    free stock tips
  6. May 28th, 2018 at 15:47 | #6
    well-known sales
  7. May 28th, 2018 at 15:48 | #7
    global rare earth metals market
  8. May 28th, 2018 at 17:26 | #8
    sales training uk
  9. May 29th, 2018 at 02:03 | #9
    auto mechanics easily
  10. May 29th, 2018 at 02:27 | #10
    attempting dent repair
  11. May 29th, 2018 at 08:38 | #11
    sales team training
  12. May 29th, 2018 at 09:12 | #12
    dent removal pdr
  13. May 29th, 2018 at 11:55 | #13
    Making money
  14. May 29th, 2018 at 13:49 | #14
    used car dealerships
  15. May 29th, 2018 at 18:08 | #15
    accepted stocks trading
  16. May 29th, 2018 at 19:06 | #16
    consultative sales training
  17. May 29th, 2018 at 19:07 | #17
    Custom sales training
  18. May 29th, 2018 at 20:06 | #18
    choosing wheels
  19. May 30th, 2018 at 01:22 | #19
    laurel hill proxy solicitation regulations
  20. May 30th, 2018 at 02:39 | #20
    corporate proxy solicitation regulations
  21. May 30th, 2018 at 02:42 | #21
    Repair dents
  22. May 30th, 2018 at 02:44 | #22
    corporate proxy solicitation rules
  23. May 30th, 2018 at 03:02 | #23
    nclex tutoring online
  24. May 30th, 2018 at 05:31 | #24
    corporate proxy solicitation process
  25. May 30th, 2018 at 06:25 | #25
    sales training in the south east
  26. May 30th, 2018 at 06:25 | #26
    custom sales training
  27. May 30th, 2018 at 12:15 | #27
    corporate proxy solicitation firms
  28. May 30th, 2018 at 12:51 | #28
    sales psychology
  29. May 30th, 2018 at 14:09 | #29
    sales training courses
  30. May 30th, 2018 at 19:48 | #30
    best sales training
  31. May 30th, 2018 at 21:13 | #31
    proxy solicitation services
  32. May 31st, 2018 at 01:52 | #32
    Proxy solicitation jobs
  33. May 31st, 2018 at 02:04 | #33
    corporate proxy solicitation fraudulent
  34. May 31st, 2018 at 02:09 | #34
    A career in sales
  35. May 31st, 2018 at 03:28 | #35
    english yoga classes in shanghai
  36. May 31st, 2018 at 04:16 | #36
    Mcx tips
  37. May 31st, 2018 at 04:58 | #37
    stock research
  38. May 31st, 2018 at 05:21 | #38
    nclex tutoring online
  39. May 31st, 2018 at 05:31 | #39
    global rare earth metals market
  40. May 31st, 2018 at 05:42 | #40
    repair facility
  41. May 31st, 2018 at 08:03 | #41
    Corporate proxy solicitation fraud
  42. May 31st, 2018 at 10:14 | #42
    proxy solicitation services
  43. May 31st, 2018 at 10:47 | #43
    stock tips
  44. May 31st, 2018 at 12:49 | #44
    corporate proxy solicitation companies for trading
  45. May 31st, 2018 at 13:12 | #45
    repair dallas
  46. May 31st, 2018 at 14:05 | #46
    psychology of sales
  47. May 31st, 2018 at 16:29 | #47
    fix auto body damage
  48. May 31st, 2018 at 19:29 | #48
    Nclex-rn test prep online
  49. June 1st, 2018 at 07:22 | #49
    london sales training courses
  50. June 1st, 2018 at 19:07 | #50
    electrical repairs
  51. June 1st, 2018 at 20:39 | #51
    repair centre
  52. June 1st, 2018 at 22:30 | #52
    sales training professional
  53. June 2nd, 2018 at 02:01 | #53
    Paintless dent removal training
  54. June 2nd, 2018 at 10:29 | #54
    Corporate proxy solicitation regulations synonyms
  55. June 2nd, 2018 at 18:56 | #55
    Sales person proves
  56. June 3rd, 2018 at 04:16 | #56
    broadridge proxy solicitation process
  57. June 3rd, 2018 at 07:01 | #57
    laurel hill proxy solicitation regulations
  58. June 3rd, 2018 at 18:16 | #58
    nclex test prep online
  59. June 4th, 2018 at 02:50 | #59
    car tires
  60. June 4th, 2018 at 05:20 | #60
    sales training courses in london
  61. June 4th, 2018 at 22:22 | #61
    corporate proxy solicitation services seta
  62. June 4th, 2018 at 22:45 | #62
    proxy solicitation rules
  63. June 4th, 2018 at 22:54 | #63
    corporate proxy solicitation fraud report
  64. June 8th, 2018 at 21:52 | #64
    Marketing strategies
  65. June 9th, 2018 at 00:37 | #65
    corporate proxy solicitation job
  66. June 9th, 2018 at 00:43 | #66
    corporate proxy solicitation fraud
  67. June 9th, 2018 at 11:37 | #67
    training seminars
  68. June 10th, 2018 at 19:19 | #68
    sales trainings
  69. June 12th, 2018 at 00:06 | #69
    Sales tip
  70. June 12th, 2018 at 18:21 | #70
    Stock exchange
  71. June 12th, 2018 at 18:22 | #71
    marketing plan
  72. June 12th, 2018 at 19:09 | #72
    Corporate proxy solicitation job
  73. June 12th, 2018 at 19:24 | #73
    stock market successfully
  74. June 12th, 2018 at 20:17 | #74
    china stocks break
  75. June 12th, 2018 at 20:18 | #75
    rowlett transmission repair
  76. June 12th, 2018 at 22:43 | #76
    proxy solicitation fraud
  77. June 12th, 2018 at 23:08 | #77
    corporate proxy solicitation fraud waste
  78. June 12th, 2018 at 23:11 | #78
    proxy solicitation services
  79. June 12th, 2018 at 23:15 | #79
    proxy solicitation job description
  80. June 18th, 2018 at 05:01 | #80
    corporate proxy solicitation firms
  81. June 18th, 2018 at 06:18 | #81
    corporate proxy solicitation services for the blind
  82. June 18th, 2018 at 06:53 | #82
    corporate proxy solicitation services for the blind
  83. June 18th, 2018 at 07:12 | #83
    how to trade cryptocurrency
  84. June 18th, 2018 at 07:29 | #84
    laurel hill proxy solicitation rules
  85. June 18th, 2018 at 07:38 | #85
    corporate proxy solicitation investopedia simulator
  86. June 18th, 2018 at 07:49 | #86
    find people
  87. June 18th, 2018 at 07:51 | #87
    real person talking
  88. June 18th, 2018 at 08:00 | #88
    Broker triple play
  89. June 18th, 2018 at 08:03 | #89
    nclex tutoring online
  90. June 18th, 2018 at 08:07 | #90
    dent removal repair
  91. June 18th, 2018 at 08:32 | #91
    proxy solicitation firms
  92. June 18th, 2018 at 12:22 | #92
    car breakdown-monitor
  93. June 18th, 2018 at 12:30 | #93
    personal finance tips
  94. June 18th, 2018 at 12:57 | #94
    proxy solicitation firms
  95. June 18th, 2018 at 15:25 | #95
    repair facility needs
  96. June 18th, 2018 at 15:47 | #96
    list of proxy solicitation firms
  97. June 18th, 2018 at 15:58 | #97
    repair services
  98. June 18th, 2018 at 16:00 | #98
    owning a hot rod is having a responsibility as well. you need to know how to maintain and keep your car clean inside and out
  99. June 18th, 2018 at 17:14 | #99
    sales – 5 effective tips to increase your sales
  100. June 18th, 2018 at 18:33 | #100
    sales presentation training
  101. June 18th, 2018 at 18:58 | #101
    Basic questions
  102. June 18th, 2018 at 19:57 | #102
    dent repair kit
  103. June 18th, 2018 at 20:23 | #103
    removal orange
  104. June 18th, 2018 at 20:53 | #104
    day time
  105. June 18th, 2018 at 22:49 | #105
    corporate proxy solicitation services
  106. June 18th, 2018 at 23:49 | #106
    mlm success training
  107. June 19th, 2018 at 01:17 | #107
    dented area
  108. June 19th, 2018 at 01:34 | #108
    sat practice tests
  109. June 19th, 2018 at 13:33 | #109
    Corporate proxy solicitation companies tax
  110. June 19th, 2018 at 13:34 | #110
    dent shop based
  111. June 19th, 2018 at 15:02 | #111
    active listening
  112. June 19th, 2018 at 16:44 | #112
    corporate proxy solicitation jobs
  113. June 20th, 2018 at 05:09 | #113
    stock market requires
  114. June 20th, 2018 at 12:47 | #114
    Surgery recovery
  115. June 20th, 2018 at 21:53 | #115
    laurel hill proxy solicitation investopedia
  116. June 20th, 2018 at 22:00 | #116
    save money
  117. June 21st, 2018 at 00:23 | #117
    proxy solicitation advisors
  118. June 21st, 2018 at 00:29 | #118
    timing belt complications
  119. June 21st, 2018 at 01:28 | #119
    proxy solicitation rules less than 10
  120. June 21st, 2018 at 03:01 | #120
    corporate proxy solicitation companies office
  121. June 21st, 2018 at 03:02 | #121
    dent repairs
  122. June 21st, 2018 at 03:02 | #122
    stocks keep changing
  123. June 21st, 2018 at 03:35 | #123
    market likes
  124. June 21st, 2018 at 11:16 | #124
    corporate proxy solicitation services definition
  125. June 22nd, 2018 at 01:56 | #125
    accepted stocks
  126. June 22nd, 2018 at 02:01 | #126
    debt obligations
  127. June 22nd, 2018 at 02:43 | #127
    broadridge proxy solicitation rules
  128. June 22nd, 2018 at 03:14 | #128
    Timing belt replacement
  129. June 22nd, 2018 at 04:14 | #129
    proxy solicitation services
  130. June 22nd, 2018 at 04:14 | #130
    truly save money
  131. June 22nd, 2018 at 04:26 | #131
    costly auto repairs
  132. June 22nd, 2018 at 05:19 | #132
    corporate proxy solicitation services for the blind
  133. June 22nd, 2018 at 05:19 | #133
    broadridge proxy solicitation process
  134. June 22nd, 2018 at 05:20 | #134
    next oil change
  135. June 22nd, 2018 at 05:21 | #135
    proxy solicitation fraud
  136. June 22nd, 2018 at 05:56 | #136
    proxy solicitation firm definition
  137. June 22nd, 2018 at 05:58 | #137
    proxy solicitation definition
  138. June 22nd, 2018 at 06:06 | #138
    earliest sales training
  139. June 22nd, 2018 at 06:55 | #139
    repair services
  140. June 22nd, 2018 at 07:04 | #140
    online business
  141. June 22nd, 2018 at 12:58 | #141
    New business
  142. June 22nd, 2018 at 13:46 | #142
    proxy solicitation process meaning
  143. June 22nd, 2018 at 14:39 | #143
    Make planning
  144. June 23rd, 2018 at 00:36 | #144
    canadian proxy solicitation firms
  145. June 23rd, 2018 at 02:11 | #145
    corporate proxy solicitation process meaning
  146. June 23rd, 2018 at 03:45 | #146
    mcx tips
  147. June 23rd, 2018 at 09:13 | #147
    laurel hill proxy solicitation companies
  148. June 23rd, 2018 at 14:57 | #148
    corporate proxy solicitation regulations meaning
  149. June 23rd, 2018 at 14:58 | #149
    belt gets
  150. June 24th, 2018 at 14:59 | #150
    corporate proxy solicitation rules would apply to which of the following
  151. June 24th, 2018 at 15:03 | #151
    Learn auto mechanics
  152. June 24th, 2018 at 23:29 | #152
    business plan
  153. June 24th, 2018 at 23:45 | #153
    Corporate proxy solicitation regulations in healthcare
  154. June 25th, 2018 at 14:47 | #154
    corporate proxy solicitation investopedia academy
  155. June 25th, 2018 at 17:29 | #155
    removal repair
  156. June 25th, 2018 at 19:31 | #156
    ones personal finances
  157. June 26th, 2018 at 13:08 | #157
    listening skills in sales
  158. June 26th, 2018 at 13:33 | #158
    corporate proxy solicitation fraud investigator
  159. June 26th, 2018 at 13:55 | #159
    owning a hot rod is having a responsibility as well. you need to know how to maintain and keep your car clean inside and out
  160. June 26th, 2018 at 16:26 | #160
    best stock
  161. June 26th, 2018 at 17:35 | #161
    Sales problem abrupt
  162. June 26th, 2018 at 21:16 | #162
    corporate proxy solicitation fraud triangle
  163. June 26th, 2018 at 21:31 | #163
    corporate proxy solicitation services
  164. June 26th, 2018 at 21:34 | #164
    restoration repair technique
  165. June 26th, 2018 at 21:50 | #165
    corporate proxy solicitation regulations in healthcare
  166. June 26th, 2018 at 22:27 | #166
    sales instruction
  167. June 27th, 2018 at 09:24 | #167
    corporate proxy solicitation regulations synonyms
  168. June 27th, 2018 at 09:53 | #168
    auto repair
  169. June 27th, 2018 at 11:00 | #169
    jeffersontown senior citizens center
  170. June 27th, 2018 at 12:23 | #170
    Coldwell banker
  171. June 27th, 2018 at 12:26 | #171
    collision repair
  172. June 27th, 2018 at 12:33 | #172
    dent repair sets
  173. June 27th, 2018 at 19:31 | #173
    Stock exchange
  174. June 27th, 2018 at 19:37 | #174
    business plan
  175. June 27th, 2018 at 20:28 | #175
    timing belt
  176. July 3rd, 2018 at 00:13 | #176
    corporate proxy solicitation job description
  177. July 3rd, 2018 at 00:16 | #177
    indian stocks
  178. July 3rd, 2018 at 00:25 | #178
    secrecy bull market
  179. July 3rd, 2018 at 00:43 | #179
    laurel hill proxy solicitation job
  180. July 3rd, 2018 at 00:44 | #180
    Laurel hill proxy solicitation job
  181. July 3rd, 2018 at 00:53 | #181
    stock market
  182. July 3rd, 2018 at 01:00 | #182
    proxy solicitation services
  183. July 3rd, 2018 at 01:04 | #183
    corporate proxy solicitation companies
  184. July 3rd, 2018 at 01:08 | #184
    option market in india
  185. July 3rd, 2018 at 15:19 | #185
    repairs make
  186. July 3rd, 2018 at 18:42 | #186
    broadridge proxy solicitation
  187. July 4th, 2018 at 17:36 | #187
    dent replacement dallas
  188. July 4th, 2018 at 18:04 | #188
    new business
  189. July 5th, 2018 at 12:46 | #189
    proxy solicitation materials
  190. July 5th, 2018 at 18:19 | #190
    Equity tips
  191. July 6th, 2018 at 02:56 | #191
    service repair
  192. July 9th, 2018 at 23:25 | #192
    Corporate proxy solicitation services department
  193. July 9th, 2018 at 23:26 | #193
    marketing mix
  194. July 9th, 2018 at 23:30 | #194
    hypo venture capital zurich switzerland
  195. July 10th, 2018 at 03:50 | #195
    few people
  196. July 10th, 2018 at 21:05 | #196
    tests online
  197. July 10th, 2018 at 21:06 | #197
    tests actually
  198. July 10th, 2018 at 22:01 | #198
    quick ways to make money
  199. July 13th, 2018 at 19:25 | #199
    proxy solicitation advisors
  200. July 14th, 2018 at 22:02 | #200
    nifty tips
  201. July 14th, 2018 at 22:08 | #201
    dent lies
  202. July 16th, 2018 at 07:45 | #202
    bpo customer service
  203. July 16th, 2018 at 10:57 | #203
    electrical repairs
  204. July 16th, 2018 at 12:05 | #204
    car back
  205. July 16th, 2018 at 12:07 | #205
    Newcastle wheels
  206. July 16th, 2018 at 12:44 | #206
    nclex review books
  207. July 16th, 2018 at 14:37 | #207
    Car care
  208. July 16th, 2018 at 14:39 | #208
    paintless repair doesnt
  209. July 16th, 2018 at 15:19 | #209
    selecting auto service
  210. July 21st, 2018 at 16:15 | #210
    car repair
  211. July 21st, 2018 at 16:21 | #211
    vehicle look
  212. July 21st, 2018 at 16:22 | #212
    authentic mobile
  213. July 21st, 2018 at 16:37 | #213
    Sales seems hard
  214. July 21st, 2018 at 20:39 | #214
    saunders nclex
  215. September 10th, 2018 at 00:26 | #215
    پیشنهاد ویژه
  216. October 12th, 2018 at 22:18 | #216
    watch and download movies
  217. October 13th, 2018 at 13:37 | #217
    wheels hamilton
  218. October 13th, 2018 at 13:46 | #218
    brake repair san diego
  219. October 13th, 2018 at 16:12 | #219
    clutch services
  220. October 13th, 2018 at 16:40 | #220
    timing belt replacement in georgetown tx
  221. October 14th, 2018 at 00:27 | #221
    Cartoon network
  222. October 14th, 2018 at 03:16 | #222
    Repair injuries include
  223. October 14th, 2018 at 09:09 | #223
    car tires
  224. October 14th, 2018 at 16:01 | #224
    belt gets
  225. October 14th, 2018 at 17:07 | #225
    System repairs category
  226. October 14th, 2018 at 22:26 | #226
    dent repairing sunbury
  227. October 15th, 2018 at 01:25 | #227
    system repairs
  228. October 15th, 2018 at 06:47 | #228
    car fender repair
  229. October 15th, 2018 at 12:57 | #229
    battery charger
  230. October 15th, 2018 at 13:11 | #230
    insurance company
  231. October 15th, 2018 at 16:08 | #231
    utah auto repair
  232. October 15th, 2018 at 16:11 | #232
    automobile restore store
  233. October 15th, 2018 at 16:45 | #233
    offer wheels
  234. October 15th, 2018 at 17:46 | #234
    repair provides
  235. October 15th, 2018 at 18:01 | #235
    Corporate Advisory New Jersey
  236. October 15th, 2018 at 18:52 | #236
    auto insurance
  237. October 15th, 2018 at 19:00 | #237
    Insurance company
  238. October 15th, 2018 at 19:20 | #238
    repair specialist
  239. October 15th, 2018 at 19:51 | #239
    mercedes repair service
  240. October 15th, 2018 at 21:05 | #240
    car dent repairing
  241. October 15th, 2018 at 22:32 | #241
    own a business
  242. October 16th, 2018 at 01:00 | #242
    Newcastle wheels
  243. October 16th, 2018 at 04:00 | #243
    high quality auto
  244. October 16th, 2018 at 04:01 | #244
    car looking
  245. October 16th, 2018 at 04:27 | #245
    reliable used cars
  246. October 16th, 2018 at 04:47 | #246
    deeper dents
  247. October 16th, 2018 at 05:21 | #247
    best new business
  248. October 16th, 2018 at 07:07 | #248
    wrongly inflated tires
  249. October 16th, 2018 at 07:36 | #249
    need brake
  250. October 16th, 2018 at 07:50 | #250
    mercedes repair service manual
  251. October 16th, 2018 at 12:35 | #251
    services types
  252. October 16th, 2018 at 16:10 | #252
    repair services uphold
  253. October 16th, 2018 at 17:54 | #253
    Glue tab dent repair
  254. October 16th, 2018 at 19:32 | #254
    at-home careers
  255. October 16th, 2018 at 20:41 | #255
    tires slip
  256. October 17th, 2018 at 01:39 | #256
    auto repair portland
  257. October 17th, 2018 at 03:52 | #257
    failed battery
  258. October 17th, 2018 at 08:50 | #258
    car insurance
  259. October 17th, 2018 at 11:16 | #259
    timing belt complications
  260. October 17th, 2018 at 17:29 | #260
    car dent repair cardiff
  261. October 17th, 2018 at 20:14 | #261
    car dent repair
  262. October 18th, 2018 at 00:56 | #262
    glendale auto
  263. October 18th, 2018 at 03:16 | #263
    paintless dent removal
  264. October 18th, 2018 at 10:41 | #264
    tire pressures
  265. October 18th, 2018 at 19:13 | #265
    car dings
  266. October 18th, 2018 at 21:27 | #266
    hail damage chicago
  267. October 19th, 2018 at 05:30 | #267
    beach auto
  268. October 19th, 2018 at 05:43 | #268
    beach business
  269. October 19th, 2018 at 09:52 | #269
    auto service
  270. October 19th, 2018 at 15:07 | #270
    best repair services
  271. October 19th, 2018 at 19:18 | #271
    rack cards
  272. October 19th, 2018 at 19:57 | #272
    Basic auto repair
  273. October 19th, 2018 at 20:16 | #273
    repairs make
  274. October 20th, 2018 at 01:55 | #274
    Repair expenses
  275. October 20th, 2018 at 02:25 | #275
    find auto service
  276. October 24th, 2018 at 16:28 | #276
    Free Fire Battlegrounds codici
  277. November 21st, 2018 at 16:33 | #277
    محمود كهربا
  278. December 14th, 2018 at 11:06 | #278
    broadridge proxy solicitation process
  279. December 14th, 2018 at 15:10 | #279
    georgeson proxy solicitation services rendered
  280. December 15th, 2018 at 02:17 | #280
    corporate proxy solicitation regulations for carry
  281. December 15th, 2018 at 05:27 | #281
    small business equity compensation jobs
  282. December 15th, 2018 at 15:09 | #282
    car dent repair swansea
  283. December 16th, 2018 at 08:09 | #283
    tires slip
  284. December 16th, 2018 at 12:28 | #284
    hundred oil change
  285. January 10th, 2019 at 17:59 | #285
    senior citizen activities tucson az
  286. April 9th, 2019 at 20:09 | #286
    best outdoor christmas light projector uk
  287. April 19th, 2019 at 07:00 | #287
    บริการแลกเงินหยวน
  288. October 18th, 2019 at 01:06 | #288
    victoria 4

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.