For those who care about China, your effort is needed now more than ever. Here are a few more options for those looking to make a donation to the Sichuan earthquake relief effort.

http://tsinghuafoundation.org/earthquake08/index.html

2008 Sichuan Earthquake Relief Commitee

by Oversea Chinese Call for Donation to China Earthquake

As we all know, a powerful earthquake has killed at least 8,533 people in China’s south-western Sichuan province. Many more have been injured after the 7.8-magnitude quake struck at 14:28, May 12th, 2008.

AT OUR NATION’s CRITICAL TIME, WHAT CAN WE DO FOR OUR HOMELAND?

The 2008 Sichuan Earthquake Relief Commitee, formed by a group of volunteers co-ordinated by Silicon Valley Tsinghua Network, Legal Immigration Association, MITBBS and etc., is calling for donation to help our homeland to recover from this huge earthquake. We have opened a special account for China Earthquake Relief. Our foundation is qualified IRS 501(c) 3 NPO. Contributor can deduct tax for their donation. Donation receipt will be sent by email within one month. Also some Companies provide donation match program. Donation receipt will be sent by email within one month.

MAKE YOUR DONATION TODAY! YOU ARE HELPING THE PEOPLE WHO ARE SUFFERING FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE!

Till now, we have received donaitons from US, UK, Singapore, Canada,United Arab Emirates, China. We have almost 1000 people made the donations through us.





Donation Information

Your donation will be forwarded to China Red Cross and other relief authorities that directly involve into the relief actions. Your donation can be tracked online on our website.