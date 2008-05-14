If there’s one positive that has come out of the recent conflict in Tibet (and subsequent echoes around the world), it has raised awareness amongst many Chinese that the problem exists. I think many (including myself) have learned much more about Tibetan wishes over the past two months, and this type of understanding can only help.

Kudos to those at Harvard who organized a very interesting panel discussion discussing the issues. From the Harvard Crimson:

Tibet Poverty Alleviation Fund President Arthur N. Holcombe said that a resolution would only result from dialogue between the two groups. “It is important for all of us that solutions to the problem are not an either-or-situation,” he said. “The solution must come from joint collaboration with the Han and Tibetan peoples.” …

“Ultimately we are here today to listen to different perspectives on this situation,” Holcombe added. Senior fellow in East Asian Legal Studies at the Law School Lobsang Sangay—who showed photographs of violence in Tibet—praised the discussion for achieving what he said the Chinese government has done poorly. “Finally, after the tragedy, one good thing has happened,” he said, referring to last night’s panel. “The Han Chinese have taken responsibility—shared responsibility.” … Zhongrui Yin ’11, organizer of the event, said that last night’s dialogue was a positive step in achieving harmony between the groups. “I was very delighted that we were able to have a very respectful, yet very frank, dialogue,” he said. “I wish the speakers could have talked to each other more, but the overall attitude was very positive.

I’ve worked with Arthur Holcombe (both junior and senior) of the TPAF in the past, and I’m a fan of their projects. I’m happy to see that they’re involved in this discussion. The quotes from the participants are also exciting.

In regards to Lobsang Sangay’s comment that he’s pleased that we Han Chinese are apparently ready to “share responsibility”… and that makes me reflect, perhaps in our rush to fight the Tibetan independence movement, we as Chinese have failed to make our thoughts more clear over the past few months. We should continue to oppose an independence movement, but we should also be more humble in talking about our faults. My sense is that many Chinese understand that there are things we have done poorly over the past 60 years, and legitimately want to do better. And we should make that more clear.

However, from the other side, we’re just not sure that the Dalai Lama and the Tibet government-in-exile is the right partner for doing “better” with.