Who is Tang Buxi?

A regular poster asked me to talk a little about myself in a previous thread.

I don’t want to get into a long discussion of my history, life, and professional resume (or at least not at this time). But I do want to explain why I’m active here, and why I’m contributing to this blog.

I am a Chinese citizen residing in the United States. My career (and young family) keeps me very busy, but this… sharing my thoughts, sharing the thoughts of the Chinese people… is something I felt I had to do. Many, many Chinese have been motivated by the vast disconnect between West/East over the last 2 months to share our voices. I see Chinese voices posting on Western blogs, newspaper sites everywhere I look, something that was extremely rare even 12 months ago.

We’ve been silent, we’ve been passive for years. But we’re now in a new era, where our unity, our values, our convictions should be on display for the whole world to see. Now is not the time for the Chinese people to cower in shame before Western criticism. It’s time to stand up and explain our values and perspectives. Mutual respect can only come after mutual understanding, and there’s far too little of the latter right now.

I love my people; if nothing else, this is the least I could do to further their interests.

And on a personal note to S.K. Cheung… that’s something I hope you (and other overseas Chinese) posting here will consider as well. I don’t intend to lecture you, or force any values on you. But I do want to make a small personal appeal to you: remember that regardless of how long you’ve been outside of China, regardless of how poorly you speak/read/write Chinese, in the eyes of many Chinese, you are and will always be welcome as a member of the Chinese family.

How you respond to that emotion is entirely up to you.

I recognize that some overseas acknowledge only a genetic relationship with other Chinese, but have little interest in anything more; no cultural ties, no social ties. I don’t in any way condemn those who see themselves this way.

Keep in mind, though, that China has a long history of overseas Chinese (even Sun Zhongshan held US citizenship) playing a key role in giving back, in working to build and strengthen the country of their ancestry. Although China and the Chinese people have come a long way over the past century, we still have far to go. Your well-intentioned support and love can have a dramatic impact on our nation and people.