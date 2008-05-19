A call for material

All,

This blog site is intended to be a collaborative effort; it doesn’t belong to any individual.

We welcome all voices representing the Chinese mainstream speaking in English. I’ve come across examples of wonderful, insightful writing from Chinese on other blogs, letters submitted to English newspapers, etc… and I really hope this site could act as a central clearinghouse for sharing and saving this material. Many of the comments left on this blog are also wonderful.

For those who write material (or just happen to find some), please let us know. You can email the email address in the “About” page above. If you think you have the time to be a regular contributor, please contact us about joining us as an editor as well.