Tom Miller of the South China Morning Post has generated somewhat doubtful outrages with an article alleging Beijing ordered bars not to serve blacks. For now, however, Beijing Boyce seems to have seriously deflated the credibility of Tom Miller’s work. (H/T Danwei)

For this post, I just want to point out an interesting quote Tom Miller managed to extract from an unnamed black British national:

Chinese people are prejudiced, but I would have hoped that the government would set a better example as it debuts on the world stage.

Gee, Tom, didn’t you notice the irony of this sentence before pushing the “report” out?