One of the interesting things about the Opening Ceremony is the outside world gets to see (or is made to pay attention to) a slice of raw Chinese public opinion on full display.

Besides obviously the home team, Taiwan probably got the loudest cheers from the Chinese crowd at the Bird’s Nest today, a sure head-scratcher to foreign pundits stuck in a brain warp, I’m sure, but no real surprise to Chinese people and those who know China.

As we watch the Opening Ceremony, let’s make a list of the teams that got the loudest cheers from the Chinese crowd today. It is bound to be interesting.



Edit:

Even as “One World, One Dream” is sung, I really appreciate the small ways in which these Games are different. For example, the teams march not in alphabetical order but in Chinese character stroke order. I’m sure all the “Z” countries appreciated that. 😉

And precisely because there is something different to see, we’re finally getting a concrete inkling of what it means to have China host the Olympics and why it should be the host this time around. The world has been missing something: not the CCP, not a faceless government, but 1/5 of humanity that has its own voice. In the face of strong Western-discourse-dominated politicization of the Olympics (and not just the politicization itself), the Chinese populace has rendered its antidotal verdict:

No matter if you are a “leader” of the so-called “free world”, or a supposed “rogue”, you are welcome to play in these Olympic Games. I think this sets the tone perfectly.