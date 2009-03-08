As reported by the Reuters, Dalai Lama just issued an ominous warning in Frankfurter Rundschau on Friday:

I am very worried. Many Chinese citizens have armed themselves, and they are ready to shoot. It is a very tense situation. At any moment there could be an explosion of violence.

I suppose Dalai Lama was referring specifically to Han and Hui Chinese citizens, who were on the receiving end of indiscriminate violences by Tibetan mobs freedom fighters a year ago. Leaving aside the plausibility question of Chinese citizens stocking up guns in China, I wonder why they would feel the need to arm themselves nowadays?



[UPDATE] James asked in comment #2 if this could have been a mistranslation. The quoted text below is the original paragraph, in German, followed its translation into English.

[UPDATE 2] The original English translations from the Google language tool are replaced below with ones supplied by sv13en. Thanks very much.

Ja, ich bin in großer Sorge. Am 6. Februar habe ich mich mit einigen Tibetern getroffen. Sie sagten mir: “Die Frustration unter den Tibetern wächst, die Wut auf China wächst, vor allem unter den Jungen.” Auf der chinesischen Seite sieht es genauso aus. Viele chinesische Bürger haben sich Waffen zugelegt, und sie sind bereit zu schießen. Die Lage ist sehr angespannt. Es kann jeden Moment zu einer Gewalt-Explosion kommen. ————————————— Yes, I am very concerned. On February 6, I met with some Tibetans. They said to me, “Frustration among Tibetans is growing, the anger against China is growing, particularly among young people.” On the Chinese side the situation looks similar. Many Chinese citizens have acquired weapons, and they are ready to shoot. The situation is very tense. An explosion of violence can happen at any moment.

