When Trump ran for the Presidency, I openly supported him. I do not support him because of politics per se. I actually disagree with most of his policies. However, I do agree with him that the U.S. needs to put Americans first, start dismantling the U.S. Empire, and do what is best for the American people.

I knew that Trump might end up doing many foolhardy things. I am dismayed but actually not surprised about Trump’s trade and subsequent technology war on China. But I still firmly believed that in the end, Trump will do the right thing. An America that puts “America First” will ultimately be good for America … and the world alike.

However, I will not lie, through the last few years, I have been steadily disappointed. I’ve been disappointed with Trump’s lack of resolve on his core promises, and lack of foresight and leadership when it comes to major policies such as engaging China.

But this most recent decision to escalate its conflicts with Iran I believe has killed off all my remaining hopes. In going after Qassem Soleimani, who leads Iran’s elite Quds force, Trump has now betrayed his most basic promise to the American people to stop all the Empire bullshit and start focusing on rebuilding America. American economy is running on future debts (i.e. Trump’s version of quantitative easing). America is now on the verge of starting yet another war. All his promises of “America First” now ring hollow … just another facade and charade of another politician.

From the Politico:

“At the direction of the president, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the Pentagon said. … Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, accused the U.S. of “international terrorism” and said it “bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.” … “It is hard to overstate the significance,” said retired Gen. David Petraeus, who oversaw the “surge” of American troops in Iraq in the violent years after the 2003 U.S. invasion. “But there will be responses in Iraq and likely Syria and the region.” Some current and former U.S. officials, as well as veteran Iran observers, said the killing was an escalatory move far beyond what they had ever expected. “There’s no chance in hell Iran won’t respond,” said Afshon Ostovar, an expert on Soleimani and author of “Vanguard of the Imam” a book about Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The strike also reportedly killed Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was traveling in the same convoy as Soleimani. It astonished even some members of the Trump administration who said killing the Iranian general had not been seriously considered — at least not recently. “I can’t believe it,” one U.S. official said. “The immediate concern for me is: What’s the next step from Iran? Is this the beginning of a regional conflagration?” A former U.S. official who dealt with the Middle East said the strike was especially notable because it targeted the leader of a state apparatus, as opposed to a non-state actor. “We need to be prepared that we’re now at war,” he said. Politico Article: Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander

Trump’s betrayal of the working man and women of America – with more wars and distractions – is a major tragedy. Of all other candidates I do not see anyone else who has the guts to change history, including other anti-war sounding candidates such as Tulsi Gabbard or Bernie Sanders…

It’s a sad day for America … and for the World…