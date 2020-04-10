I have posted references that explain the U.S. attempt to smear China in light of its own catastrophic handling of the coronavirus crisis. Turns out Taiwan is an integral part of that. Interesting article I read first on Guancha. I will translate a part … and refer to the CNBC report that it refers to as well … and conclude with some brief thoughts.

Even as the Chinese government and the WHO exerted Herculean efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, some people seems to feel disenchanted. In the last three months, while trying to blindly follow American lead and assert its so-called “international position,” unhappy Taiwanese authorities have spearheaded efforts to tarnish WHO President Adhanom’s name and incite hatred.

On April 8, Adhanom acknowledged in a press conference that he has indeed been getting death threats. However, he insisted, “I don’t give a damn.”

In the aftermath of America’s utter disasterous response to the COVID-19 crisis, President Trump has been looking for a scapegoat. He has spent the last two days attacking the WHO, calling it a “China-centric institution,” threatening to pull U.S. financial support of the organization. According to a CNBC report, a journalist asked Adhanom whether such attacks have distracted WHO from carrying out its efforts to fight the pandemic?

Adhanom responded: “personal attacks on me already started in February – March’s time. These include personal insults, even racial pejoratives such related to me being “black” or terms like “black devil.” I am proud of my skin color. But truth must be told, I don’t care. Even if they attack me, or kill me, I don’t care.”

“If you want more details, three months ago, these types of attacks from started from Taiwan. Let me be clear, it came from within the island of Taiwan.” Adhanom added: “Taiwan authoritie’s ‘foreign affairs department,’ they know of the campaign being orchestrated. They do not deny it. Even after I am physically threatened, they keep up the attacks.”

I will skip the conversation now and copy directly the CNBC report.

The leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday he’s received death threats and racist insults while running the global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months. Abuses, or racist comments, giving me names, black or Negro. I’m proud of being black, proud of being Negro,” he told reporters on a conference call from the organization’s Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. “I don’t care, to be honest … even death threats. I don’t give a damn.”

Tedros was responding to a question about whether criticism from world leaders such as President Donald Trump in the midst of a global pandemic makes it more difficult to operate the WHO. Tedros commented specifically on insults that he said came from Taiwan.

“Three months ago, this attack came from Taiwan. We need to be honest. I will be straight today. From Taiwan,” he said. “And Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry also, they know the campaign. They didn’t disassociate themselves. They even started criticizing me in the middle of all that insult and slur, but I didn’t care.”

Tedros also referenced remarks made by scientists on French TV that Tedros had condemned on Monday as artifacts of a “colonial mentality.” The scientists were discussing the potential of moving a vaccine trial in Europe and Australia to Africa, according to the BBC. Tedros said Wednesday that the remarks insulted “the whole black community.”

Tedros pleaded for world leaders and politicians to put aside differences and focus on the fight against the pandemic, which has now infected more than 1,452,378 people around the world and killed at least 83,615, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

“Please quarantine COVID politics. That’s what we want. We don’t care about personal attacks,” he said. “We care about the life passing every single minute unnecessarily because we couldn’t unite to fight this virus.”

