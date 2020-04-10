Taiwan behind efforts to undermine and smear WHO’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic
I have posted references that explain the U.S. attempt to smear China in light of its own catastrophic handling of the coronavirus crisis. Turns out Taiwan is an integral part of that. Interesting article I read first on Guancha. I will translate a part … and refer to the CNBC report that it refers to as well … and conclude with some brief thoughts.
标题: 谭德塞回应台湾当局侮辱和人身威胁：一点都不在乎
Title: WHO President Tedros Adhanom responds to Taiwan authorities’ insult and threat of violent: I don’t give a damn
中国政府和世界卫生组织（WHO，下称：世卫组织）为抗击新冠肺炎疫情做出了巨大努力，但有些人很酸。一方面无脑跟风美国、另一方面又对自身所谓“国际地位”耿耿于怀的台当局，3个月来多次对世卫组织总干事谭德塞大放厥词，煽动民众对其个人的仇恨。
Even as the Chinese government and the WHO exerted Herculean efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, some people seems to feel disenchanted. In the last three months, while trying to blindly follow American lead and assert its so-called “international position,” unhappy Taiwanese authorities have spearheaded efforts to tarnish WHO President Adhanom’s name and incite hatred.
谭德塞本人在昨天（4月8日）的发布会上表示，自己甚至遭到了死亡威胁。但他表示，“我一点都不在乎（I don’t give a damn）。”
On April 8, Adhanom acknowledged in a press conference that he has indeed been getting death threats. However, he insisted, “I don’t give a damn.”
近期美国总统特朗普为该国早期抗疫无能又找到了新的替罪羊，接连两日攻击世卫组织，妄称这是一个“以中国为中心”的机构，称“世卫组织给美国一些糟糕的指示”，还威胁要停止资助世卫组织。据CNBC新闻网4月8日消息，当天的记者会上，有人向谭德塞提问：类似特朗普这样的批评是否会让世卫组织难以运行？
In the aftermath of America’s utter disasterous response to the COVID-19 crisis, President Trump has been looking for a scapegoat. He has spent the last two days attacking the WHO, calling it a “China-centric institution,” threatening to pull U.S. financial support of the organization. According to a CNBC report, a journalist asked Adhanom whether such attacks have distracted WHO from carrying out its efforts to fight the pandemic?
谭德塞回答：“我能告诉你，针对我的个人攻击早在2到3个月前就开始了。这包括对我的辱骂，甚至用‘黑人’、‘黑鬼’等种族歧视言论攻击我。我对我的肤色感到骄傲。说真的，我不在乎这些言论。我很高兴你提了这样的问题，也许我第一次公开回应人身攻击、甚至死亡威胁：我一点都不在乎。”
Adhanom responded: “personal attacks on me already started in February – March’s time. These include personal insults, even racial pejoratives such related to me being “black” or terms like “black devil.” I am proud of my skin color. But truth must be told, I don’t care. Even if they attack me, or kill me, I don’t care.”
“如果你要我细讲，3个月前，这种对我的人身攻击来自于台湾岛内。我们需要坦诚，我今天就直说了，这来自台湾岛内。”谭德塞补充道：“台当局‘外交部’，他们知道有人对我发起个人攻击的行为，而且他们也不否认参与其中。在我遭到人身攻击时，他们还继续指责我。”
“If you want more details, three months ago, these types of attacks from started from Taiwan. Let me be clear, it came from within the island of Taiwan.” Adhanom added: “Taiwan authoritie’s ‘foreign affairs department,’ they know of the campaign being orchestrated. They do not deny it. Even after I am physically threatened, they keep up the attacks.”
I will skip the conversation now and copy directly the CNBC report.
The leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday he’s received death threats and racist insults while running the global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months. Abuses, or racist comments, giving me names, black or Negro. I’m proud of being black, proud of being Negro,” he told reporters on a conference call from the organization’s Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. “I don’t care, to be honest … even death threats. I don’t give a damn.”
Tedros was responding to a question about whether criticism from world leaders such as President Donald Trump in the midst of a global pandemic makes it more difficult to operate the WHO. Tedros commented specifically on insults that he said came from Taiwan.
“Three months ago, this attack came from Taiwan. We need to be honest. I will be straight today. From Taiwan,” he said. “And Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry also, they know the campaign. They didn’t disassociate themselves. They even started criticizing me in the middle of all that insult and slur, but I didn’t care.”
Tedros also referenced remarks made by scientists on French TV that Tedros had condemned on Monday as artifacts of a “colonial mentality.” The scientists were discussing the potential of moving a vaccine trial in Europe and Australia to Africa, according to the BBC. Tedros said Wednesday that the remarks insulted “the whole black community.”
Tedros pleaded for world leaders and politicians to put aside differences and focus on the fight against the pandemic, which has now infected more than 1,452,378 people around the world and killed at least 83,615, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
“Please quarantine COVID politics. That’s what we want. We don’t care about personal attacks,” he said. “We care about the life passing every single minute unnecessarily because we couldn’t unite to fight this virus.”
Tedros pleaded for world leaders and politicians to put aside differences and focus on the fight against the pandemic, which has now infected more than 1,452,378 people around the world and killed at least 83,615, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
“Please quarantine COVID politics. That’s what we want. We don’t care about personal attacks,” he said. “We care about the life passing every single minute unnecessarily because we couldn’t unite to fight this virus.”
Back to the Guancha article.
对于谭德塞的这番话，台当局表示“强烈不满”、“高度遗憾”，并提出“严正抗议”，要求谭德塞道歉。
Regarding Tedros’ statements, the Taiwanese authorities replied they were emphatically unsatisfied, highly regretful, stern protestation, and sought an apology from Tedros.
台湾“中央社”4月9日报道，台“外交部”声称，台当局绝无鼓动民众针对世界卫生组织秘书长本人进行人身攻击，更不可能发表任何种族歧视言论。对于谭德塞受歧视言论攻击，台当局感到遗憾。谭德塞未经查证，对台当局及台湾民众造成严重伤害，此诬蔑行为极不负责，台当局要求谭德塞立即更正其毫无依据的指控、立即澄清，并向台湾道歉。
Taiwan “Central News Agencies” reported that Taiwan “Foreign Ministry” neither instigated nor promoted any personal attacks – which are regrettable – on the WHO Chief. Tedros irresponsible actions have hurt the people of Taiwan. Tedros spoke merit or evidence, and should apologize to Taiwan.
借此回应机会，台当局不忘发出“争取国际地位”的诉求，声称自己也是国际卫生体系下的“受害者”
The Taiwan authorities once again advocated for membership in the WHO based on its “international position” and claimed it was a victim of WHO policies.
观察者网注意到，台当局“外交部长”吴钊燮底曾在2月6日于社交媒体辱骂世卫组织，称“你有什么毛病（What’s wrong with you）？”2月8日，谭德塞发声呼吁全世界警惕网络水军和阴谋论。“世卫组织现在不光要抗击病毒，同样也在应对针对我们的水军和阴谋论。”
Guancha notes that on 2/6, Taiwan “Foreign Minister Chief” “吴钊燮” in a press conference did use profanities in addressing Tedros, ending in an accusation “What’s wrong with you?” On 2/8, Tedros warns that the World is not just fighting the virus, but also “trolls and conspiracy theories.”
2月11日，世卫组织正式将新冠肺炎命名为“COVID-19”，但台当局于2月12日耍起小心眼，仍然坚持使用“武汉肺炎”，号称“和国际接轨”。同时，台当局“中央流行疫情指挥中心”还指责世卫组织，称后者先前命名为“2019-nCoV”，如今又说“COVID-19”一改再改。
Where on 2/11, the WHO officially named the new viral disease “COVID-19,” on 2/12, Taiwan authorities insisted on using “Wuhan Pneumonia / Virus,” even as it insisted on connecting with the world. Taiwan authorities also went on to criticize the WHO initially naming the disease “2019-nCoV” and then switching to “COVID-19.”
除了使用“武汉肺炎”这类带地域歧视的用词外，台当局借这次新冠肺炎疫情，在两岸间制造隔阂甚至鼓吹“台独”小动作已经昭然若揭。除了禁止口罩网购寄给大陆外，台当局自2月10日起关闭大小三通，被批“假防疫、真政治”。
Besides on insisting on using the discriminatory location descriptor “Wuhan Virus,” Taiwan authorities politicization of the virus to foment “Taiwan independence” feelings is abundantly clear. Besides restricting internet orders of masks that are mailed to Mainland, they have also since 2/10 stopped “three transport” between mainland and the island, as part of their “more politics than science based epidemiology control policy.”
另一方面，绞尽脑汁想在国际舞台秀“存在感”的台当局，每逢世界卫生大会就开始演戏，这次疫情期间也不例外。台当局立法机构曾与2月21日通过所谓“共同声明”，提出让世界卫生组织（WHO）“以完整无碍的制度化方式接纳台湾参与WHO的运作”的无理要求。对此国台办发言人朱凤莲作出回应：民进党当局之所以反复炒作世卫组织涉台问题，基至攻击世卫组织，提出违反国际组织有关规定的无理要求，目的就是进行政治操弄。台立法机构一些人推动所谓“声明”别有用心，“以疫谋独”不可能得逞。
On the other hand, every time WHO has met, Taiwan has made a show of demanding it be accepted as a (nation) member. The 2/21 Law passed in Taipei demanded WHO accept it unconditionally and completely as a member. Taiwan’s using this sensitive time to politicize the virus and advance its agendas will not succeed.
It’s one thing for America and European powers to smear China over the virus. These societies have lost their moral compass long ago. But to see this kind of behavior from Taiwan during this period of human crisis, I am truly saddened. I am as saddened to see Hong Kong last year disintegrate into brainless abyss. But I will still hold my head high as a Chinese – a Taiwanese.
Just because Trump calls this a “China Virus” doesn’t make me any less proud to be a “CHINESE America.” Just because of the likes of Tsai Ing Wen doesn’t make me less proud to be a CHINESE Taiwanese. The world is f__cked up, but it is less f__cked up than it was 70 years ago, or 100 years ago. So people of conscience, keep your head high. Do what’s right. Think independently. Truth shall triumph. Justice shall triumph.
Recent Comments