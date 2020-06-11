As calls for “defunding” the Police in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death mounts across America – land of the free, it is interesting to compare how police treats its citizens in the U.S. vs China – often depicted as a “police state” in the West.

Police brutality is nothing new in the U.S. or the West (for example, see this, or this, or this, or this). What about China?

The following video is revealing. Of course, while all systems will have faults, the level of problem in the West I believe is not just quantitatively different, but qualitatively, too.

Chinese police return her her mobile phone after she insisted that "the law allows me to film police in action". (Note: this policeman is likely already getting himself into trouble for his action) pic.twitter.com/yHKOSShRbM — W Chua (@OcastJournalist) June 11, 2020

In the above video, a real altercation between a police officer and a Chinese citizen is seen. The citizen was able to physically harass, demand and protest to get her phone back, with the police fighting back, but not applying force, with police ultimately giving her back.

Do you think this would happen in the U.S.? Not a chance? You would be thrown on the ground, get a knee on your neck, or shot to death.