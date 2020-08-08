There are many reasons for Donald Trump to threaten to shut down Tiktok. One is personal. He is still infuriated about his team being tricked into his Tulsa rally disaster earlier in June.

Another is political. Donald is down in the polls. He is not down and out, but he is down across the board in so many areas, across demographics, and in electorally critical states. He needs a win, soon, and he ain’t going to get it against the Coronavirus. So he wants to manufacture a win against China.

But there may be a third…

Perhaps Donald really wants to shut down many of the younger generation who absolutely hate his guts – his racist, revisionist, some say fascist vision of America. He wants to shut them down. Immobilize them against mobilizing against him this coming election.

On a lighter note… if the following video is anything to go by, I think this may be an important but less discussed reason for Trump’s tirades against Tiktok. Tiktok is becoming an important platform of discourse and expression for teens around the world. Trump definitely sees them as a threat. He wants to silence a generation.

@waltermasterson57 Socially distant protest to save TIK TOK. Mask wearers only, BRING A SIGN and bring your voice! TRUMP TOWER SUNDAY 2pm. 57th and 5th NYC. #savetiktok ♬ original sound – waltermasterson57

