Without much adieu, please take a good look at this short documentary from CGTN linked above. It’s about China’s take on its own “War on Terror” in Central Asia. Compare China’s humanitarian approach to the West’s racism-perteuating approach in its own internal “War on Terror.”

If you hesitate to take a look because the video gives a perspective from China, I ask you to reconsider. If you care about truth, you should try to see the perspectives from the other side. After all, I cringe every time I read or watch CNN, New York Times, Economist, Washington Post, etc. , but I still try!

So take the red pill once in a while. Bit by bit and step by little step, you may even learn to prefer it to ingesting the mind-robbing blue pill!