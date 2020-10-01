Sincere there are lots of misinformation and disinformation – fake news – on the Western Media, I decided to put on some random real stories on China below. Enjoy!

Innovasjon Norge: Webinar/seminar Oslo: Markedsmuligheter i Kina (in Norwegian)

https://www.innovasjonnorge.no/no/om/kontorer-i-Norge/oslo-viken/arrangementer/kina/

With 500 days to go, Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is taking shape

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EW_TNtLDJcQ

Spectacular tidal bore surges up Qiantang River

The Qiantang River tidal bore is a world-renowned natural phenomenon known for its momentum and charm, caused by the gravitational pull of the moon: The leading edge of the incoming tide forms waves of water that travels up the narrow river – against the direction of the river current. Known locally as the «Silver Dragon», the wave sweeps past the city of Hangzhou, menacing shipping in the harbor. The best time to view the tidal bore is between the 15th and 18th day of the eighth month on the Chinese lunar calendar, exactly the Mid-Autumn Festival.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGwV3ydAVvA

Mid-Autumn Festival (3 min. video)

http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202009/30/WS5f7411aea31024ad0ba7cde8.html

«Abuluoha» village in a mountainous valley by the Jinsha river (Gold Sand River), which is the name the upper stretches of the Yangtze, became the last village to be connected to China’s road network (3 min. video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb6Yuom2Dqo

Ulan Buh desert 乌兰布和沙漠 , China’s eighth-largest, is located in the west of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and is notorious for being the source of sandstorms that periodically scour northern China. Now the desert area in a costly project receives water from the Yellow River to replenish the groundwater (short video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69zHuo92rzw

Adilan Sikandaer, a girl in Aksu prefecture of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, chases her sport dream on boys-only team (short video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkhZdT8HBWM

Has the world’s second tallest building failed? (6 min. video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhwzZAXlfFs

How did China build Huoshenshan Hospital In Wuhan – in very short time?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NN6G50CAzE

China’s largest shield tunneling machine with a diameter of 16-meter, 150 meters in length, and 4,300 tons in weight, rolls off the production line (short video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk8BNn_5DeM

Zuogong County Middle School in Chamdo Prefecture in Tibet Autonomous Region (5 min. video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9qXcHgi4SY

Economy

World Bank: China’s Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Outlook Forecast, 2020-22 (pdf)

http://pubdocs.worldbank.org/en/809211563917608502/mpo-chn.pdf

Politics

«DUB-Magazin» (Deutsche Unternehmer Business Magazin) interviews Singaporean former diplomat Kishore Mahbubani about his book «Has China won?» (55 min. video) (English subtitles available)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaJrTx85Pck