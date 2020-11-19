Here, I want to give a few quick comments about Giuliani’s case about massive fraud that stole the election from Trump.

A transcript can be found here.

Giuliani started his case this way:

So, I guess the best way to describe this is, when we began our representation of the president, we certainly were confronted with a very anomalous set of results. The president way ahead on election night, seven or 800,000 in Pennsylvania, somehow he lost Pennsylvania. We have statisticians willing to testify that that’s almost statistically impossible to have happened in the period of time that it happened. But, of course, that’s just speculation.

I am a lawyer. I have seen battle of experts. If this is the best Giuiani have, he has lost his case. There are easy explanations for why mail in ballots went one way toward Biden. (Trump has politicized mail-in ballots, and it’s not hard to see why more Democrats vote by mail in than Republicans this election cycle). The statistics will be a topic of many researchers for many years to come, but curiosity is not proof of anything. If there is massive systemic, centrally-perpetrated fraud, Giuliani must give evidence of that, not anecdotal evidence of sporadic irregularities. But he seems to already have conceded that by saying: “of course, that’s just speculation”…

Giuliani then characterized the fraud in this election this way:

there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud, specifically focused on big cities and specifically focused on…

Sorry, again, if you want to prove there is a central plan for fraud, prove the central planning. I personally doubt the central planning theories because if this were true, it’d be a large operation. It’s not easy to keep so many people quiet. Something would have leaked out by now.

I’ve often said, I guess, sarcastically, but it’s true, the only surprise I would have found in this is that Philadelphia hadn’t cheated in this election, because, for the last 60 years, they’ve cheated in just about every single election. You could say the same thing about Detroit.

This may or may not be true. But if true, then what? If America elections have been rotten the last 60 years … then why should we start challenging it just because Trump lost? Why can’t Americans accept this election like they have accepted the last 60 years of elections – including Trump’s victory in 2016? Trump has often touted his wins in Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2016. Where was Giuliani then?

I personally think American elections have been fraudulent for decades not because of vote counting per se, but because Americans have been kept from having real discussions about the real issues the last 60 or more years. The MSM has been so suffocating and so rotten for so long. But this per se is not reason for us to turn the election in Trump’s favor now…

Giuiani then attacked the merits of mail voting in general. I think enough has been said in the last few weeks in America about this. Reasonable people can definitely disagree about the merits of mail in voting. But I don’t think it’s an issue that should be the basis for overturning the election in Trump’s favor.

About three minutes in (according to transcript), Giuliani made the following accusation.

it is easily susceptible to fraud, particularly if you have a plan or scheme, which sounds eerily similar to what Joe Biden told us a few days before the election, that he had the best voter fraud team in the world. But they were good. I don’t know that they were that good because they made significant mistakes, like all crooks do. And we caught them.

First about Biden’s saying he has the best “fraud team” as somehow proof there is fraud is to me totally insane.

Here is Biden’s actual quote: “We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” If you view his entire statement, you’d know that’s clearly not talking about perpetrating fraud. Neither is this a “Freudian slip”.

Language is a funny thing. Consider this. My credit card company calls me sometimes when they detect irregular activities on my card. The department that calls is the “credit card fraud department.” Perhaps the credit card company should call it the “anti-fraud” department not “fraud” department? But I get the point!

As for rest of his speech, I do not know of each instance of fraud Giuliani described. Perhaps some are true, perhaps some not. But the numbers don’t seem large. He mentioned 220 affidavits from one county and another 100 from another in Michigan. These are not numbers that change elections.

One might argue, this is just the tip of the ice berg. Maybe …. But that’s not good enough. If legitimate elections must be squeaky clean, then there are no legitimate elections anywhere in the world, any time in the history of the world. If the best you can do is bring some irregularities here and there that are expected in any large scale elections and that took place the last 60 or more years, so what?

Giuliani also talk some about technicalities. For example, he mentioned “over votes.” I used to do due diligence in a top large law firm. While we never audited votes, we audited a lot of corporate transactions, licensing, IP, accounting, etc. One often run into issues here and there, sometimes they could lead to something substantial, but often, it’s just clerical issues. Things don’t balance because one didn’t enter things correctly.

According to this CNN article, unreconciled unbalanced numbers are common and do not per se point out to fraud.

I am not saying CNN is right, but let’s allow technicalities for what they are, technicalities. In my view, one day, we can do election reforms and do a study of all elections and see about cleaning things up in the future. But what Giuliani presented seemed to be a systemic problem, not evidence of targeted stealing of votes directed against Trump…

Then one of the other lawyers said this:

What we are really dealing with here and uncovering more by the day is the massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States. The Dominion voting systems, the Smartmatic technology software and the software that goes in other computerized voting systems here in as well, not just Dominion, were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chavez to make sure he never lost an election after one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out.

WTF! I really rolled my eyes when I got to this part.

Dominion is a Canadian company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with its U.S. headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Now we are going to do the Russian Interference all over again … except this time in reverse.

Also, are they taking Chinese government for fools? Right now in the U.S., anti-China policy is the only thing that unites both parties!!!

China would spend the resources to talk to U.S. leaders to get them to drop their anti-China stance, but they would never spend any resource helping one candidate over another. Not worth the effort!

Lastly, before anyone attack me for being pro Biden and anti Trump, I am not. I was a passionate Trump supporter in 2016 turned reluctant Biden supporter in 2020. I still love Trump for what I thought he stood for – “America First” in a truest sense of the words: putting Americans not the American Empire first. But his continued talk of “China Virus” (till this day!) and his calls for “Proud Boys” to “stand down” and “stand by” has completely turned me off.

Look, elections have been stolen from the people systemically for most of the history of this country. The people are pawns with the the power that be controlling the media, the narratives, the candidate selection process, etc. So this election is “stolen” by one side, and another the next time … big deal.

This is why people from China don’t see elections and democracy as synonymous. Elections involves election engineering (gaming). It has nothing to do with serving the people, which true democracy is about.

Anyways, I understand that the inauguration of Biden probably means a return to Obama and Hillary policies. Obama and Hillary are part of the “deep state” that has attacked China subversively, ideologically, for the last 20 years – with their “pivot to Asia” and ideology about “Internet Freedom.”

The American empire will be directed against China for the foreseeable future, whether the “Deep State” or a populist Trump is in power. It is part of the sickness and tragedy that is today’s America.