A Federal Court had dismissed Trump’s lawsuit to overturn millions of votes in Pennsylvania, dealing what CNN calls a death blow to the Trump campaign’s effort to undo the election.

It is rare to see such a tough, withering opinion … but these are not normal times. I have recently written about my annoyance of seeing continued allegations of fraud to “steal” the election by Trump … backed up by at most random, routine irregularities.

Please lead or get out of the way! I want to see a real, vigorous offense. But with this opinion, I think all we can look forward to is a final death spasm. If there are no evidence by now, there sure hasn’t been any. It’s all been sales pitch and hot air from Trump since election night…