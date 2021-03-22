Saw this on the Front page of my “Favorite” newspaper – the New York Times.

China Border Rules, Meant to Stop Virus, Disrupt Business and Upend Lives China’s formidable travel restrictions have hampered the operations of many companies, separated families and complicated the lives of thousands of students.

Yet throughout much of last year, New York Times has been running articles like this accusing or insinuating that China wasn’t tough enough cracking down on the flow of traffic and how it had “allowed” the virus to escape to infect the world.

If only China had been tough enough. If the U.S. had only been tough enough on shutting down traffic from China… on catching the virus early …

Never mind the hypocrisy that if China was guilty of not containing a heretofore unknown virus, how is the West – with the lessons of China already available – not guilty of not containing the virus itself within its own borders and infecting the rest of the world?

Never mind that New York Times has been echoing Trump even thought it was a fervent anti-Trump newspaper.

The thing is even when China was successful in shutting down, as it had in Wuhan, the likes of New York Times has been accusing China of violating “human rights” shutting down. When China is successful shutting down its borders, it is now accused of hampering business, separating families and complicating the lives of millions.

What the f**k is “rights”? It is not what the West thinks. The human condition is complex, diverse, and subtle. It is cannot be shoved into a deranged psychotic bottle of Western ideology. It cannot be politicized for the convenience of the few.

Just another deranged sample point of Western discourse on China…