The U.S. correctly categorized the ETIM as a terrorist organization in 2018 … till it did not suit the interests of the U.S.

On February 7, 2018, per US Air Force Pentagon Report: “ETIM is a terrorist organization that operates in China”

In 2020 however, the US removed ETIM from their terrorist lists.

Same echos of Saudi Crown Prince… The U.S. won’t penalize the Saudis despite clear evidence of Khashoggi’s killings.

The U.S. however will penalize China based on faked dossiers relating to Xinjiang.

Terrorists are saints when the terrorists are on the right side.