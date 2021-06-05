One of the funner thoughts we see in Chinese Internet this 6/4 is this observation shared by Chief Editor of Global Times.

In response to digital “candlelight” vigils posted by British officials such as the one below over the 6/4 incident …

Hu, echoing Many on Chinese social media, asks: has there been a national tragedy in U.K.? Is there a national mourning going on in the U.K.? 😉

Below are a few links people may mind of interest as the West “commemorates” 6/4.

Here is a Chinese student living in the United States is commenting on the film «The gate of heavenly peace» by Richard Gordon and Carma Hinton (1995). The movie reveals a lot of important information, but also has many flaws. Below is a video of the Chinese student on The Truth of “Tian an men Square Mass acre” (3×18 min.)

Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idv8Ne0xeTo

Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1N5s362GEwI

Part 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7mN8lH8luY



Here is a video about the so-called tank man:It’s the morning of June 5th/89, more than 24 hours after the students have left the Tian an men Square. A long row of tanks are filmed from one of the balconies of Beijing Hotel. As one can see the tanks are moving along the Chang’an Avenue east-ward away from the square. The question is: why is the iconic tank man, who has been shown millions of times on almost every western TV station during the last 32 years, stopping the tanks from leaving the square?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qq8zFLIftGk



Here is video about Hong Kong – A City That Refuses To Be Messed With (3 min. video) available at the Internet Archive