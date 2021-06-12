Although I have said that President Trump was the best thing to China since Nixon, President Trump was more devious than I have thought. The recent fake news from the western propaganda about the Covid-19 coming out from the lab in Wuhan made it more suspicious.

The article that I wrote last year about how the virus has spread more of an US origin than what was reported. Let’s go back to 2017. About the end of 2017, the US government lifted the ban of controversial “Gain of Function” research on viruses, including Avian Flu, Sars and Mers.

Recently, there’s an article about the bio warfare against China. Quoting from this article.

My past articles linked above make my case for an American biowarfare attack against China (and Iran) but run many thousands of words. So I am providing below a brief summary of those main points, especially focused upon why the biowarfare scenario seems far more likely that the competing lab-leak hypothesis: (1) For three years, China had been locked in growing conflict with America over trade and geopolitics, and for three years in a row, China had been hit very hard by mysterious viruses. An Avian Flu virus severely damaged its poultry industry in 2018 and the following year a Swine Flu virus destroyed over 40% of its pig herds, China’s primary meat source. The third year, Covid-19 appeared. Certainly a suspicious pattern if the last were just a random lab-leak. (2) The Covid-19 outbreak appeared at absolutely the worst time and place for China, the major transit hub of Wuhan, timed almost perfectly to reach high local levels of infection just as the travelers for the Lunar New Year holiday spread the disease to all other parts of the country, thereby producing an unstoppable epidemic. The timing of an accidental lab-leak would obviously be random. (3) 300 American military servicemen had just visited Wuhan as part of the World Military Games, providing a perfect opportunity for releasing a viral bioweapon. Consider what Americans would think if 300 Chinese military officers had visited Chicago, and immediately afterwards a mysterious, deadly viral disease suddenly broke out in that city. It would be a strange coincidence if that the American military visit and an entirely unrelated accidental lab-leak had occurred at exactly the same time. (4) The characteristics of Covid-19, including high communicability and low lethality, are absolutely ideal in an anti-economy bioweapon. It seems odd that a random lab-leak would release a virus so perfectly designed to severely damage the Chinese economy. (5) From almost the very moment that the outbreak began, anti-China bloggers in America and the US-funded Radio Free Asia network had launched a powerful international propaganda offensive against China, claiming that the outbreak in Wuhan was due to the leak of an illegal bioweapon from the Wuhan lab. This may have merely been an exceptionally prompt but opportunistic response of our propaganda organs, but they seemed remarkably quick to take full advantage of an entirely unexpected and mysterious development, which they immediately identified as being due to a lab-leak. (6) By “the second week of November” our Defense Intelligence Agency had already begun preparing a secret report warning of a “cataclysmic” disease outbreak in Wuhan although according to the standard timeline at that point probably only a couple of dozen people had started experiencing any symptoms of illness in a city of 11 million. How did they discover what was happening in Wuhan so much sooner than the Chinese government or anyone else? (7) Almost immediately afterwards, the ruling political elites in Iran became severely infected, with many of them dying. Why did the accidental Wuhan lab-leak jump to the Iran’s political elites so quickly, before it had reached almost anywhere else in the world.

In my opinion, Trump tried to keep quiet of his misdeeds about a biologic war with China, thus the reason why Western propaganda kept quiet about this. However, when Biden found out that this biological war with China, they intensified the blame towards China rather than admitting the predecessor to starting this biological war.