As we near the Beijing Winter Olympics, and as we keep hearing the West voicing its “concerns” over “Genocides” in XinJiang, “Democratic” “Abuses” in Hong Kong, and all sorts of human rights “Violations” throughout China, I keep thinking to myself, what is this world really about?

In light of the recent attempted color revolution and foreign sponsored terrorist coup against the government of Kazakhstan, where is the voice that says enough is enough? National governments must be empowered to help the people. Even if national governments become corrupt, the people must be given the space to re-organize and regroup their government. Foreign NGOs, even the truly well-intentioned ones, cannot take place of the local governments. NGOs are never transparent. They have no legal or moral duty to the people. They can pack up the next day, and no one would call them out for it. Local governments can’t do that. The people can never really know who the NGOs truly are, where they get their money, who are their real bosses, what’s their mission, who within to be held accountable, etc.

Here are some videos from my colleague Rolf last year to deserve a second look in light of the ideological attacks levied against China these days…