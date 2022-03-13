So here is a BBC reporter walking to confront the Ms. Hua Chunying, Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, about how BBC fact checks its sources, how she was the producer of all the original pieces with with Adrian Zenz with purportedly direct knowledge into Adrian’s sources … that if China had problems with her pieces, they should have come to her, instead of lies about her.

The BBC reporter also then went on to claims about how BBC was so kosher with facts as it was regulated by UK’s Ofcom…

Ms. Hua Chuying thanked the reporter for a chance to explain. And explain she did…!

Please watch…