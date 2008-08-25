H/T to David Peng for pointing out this article written by Assaf Lichtash and published in the Jerusalem Post. David also pointed out an interesting discussion thread on this article in Chination Report.

In his post, David made a very simple but profound comment, which I fully endorse:

还记得那个伊索寓言吗？北风做不到的事情，只有太阳才能做到。 Do you remember that particular Aesop’s fable? The one in which the sun easily accomplishes a task failed by the north wind?

For those who are unfamiliar with this particular reference of the Aesopica, check out this Wikipedia entry on “The North Wind and the Sun“. The moral of the story is: Kindness, gentleness, and persuasion win where force fails.