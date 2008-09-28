Six chinese has recieved the Nobel Prize (seven if you include Dalai Lama). This year there is some speculation that the Nobel Peace Prize may be awarded to a Russian or a Chinese. According to the director of a Norwegian peace institute, Stein Tonneson, the chinese environmental activist Hu Jia is a top Chinese contender.

The Nobel peace prize committee is made up of former Norwegian parliamentarians and is supposed to be independent of the government or party politics. Although it has managed its impartiality sucessfully, it has at times, been influenced by politics or pressure from powerful nations. For instance, Gandhi, the non-violent Indian independence fighter was strangely never awarded the peace prize, apparently due to fear of British displeasure at the time.

Chinese winners of the Nobel prize:

* Tsung-Dao Lee, Physics, 1957 – Chinese American

* Edmond H. Fischer, Physiology or Medicine, 1992 -Swiss-American(born in China)

* Daniel C. Tsui*, Physics, 1998 – Chinese American

* Gao Xingjian, Literature, 2000 – French Emigre

* Chen Ning Yang, Physics, 1957 – Chinese American – See Photo Above

* Samuel C.C. Ting, Physics, 1976 – Michigan-born Chinese American

(* Dalai Lama, Peace, 1989 – Tibetan-born residing in India)

Asians winners of the Nobel Peace Prize:

* Sato, Eisaku – 1974 – former Prime Minister of Japan

* Mother Teresa – 1979 – Indian citizen

* Aung San Suu Kyi – 1991 – Burmese opposition leader

* Belo, Carlos Filipe Ximenes, Ramos-Horta, José – 1996 – East Timor

* Kim Dae Jung – 2000 – Republic of Korea

* Muhammad Yunus – 2006 – Bangladesh

Hu Jia is a 35 year old Beijinger who has worked for humanitarian, environmental and Hiv/AIDS issues since the early 1990’s. He addressed the European Parliament on November 26th, 2007 using his web-camera while under house arrest since spring 2006. In his testimony to the European parliament he said:

“It is ironic that one of the people in charge of organizing the Olympic Games is the head of the Bureau of Public Security, which is responsible for so many human rights violations. It is very serious that the official promises are not being kept before the games.”

Only one month later, on December 27th he was arrested at his home accused of “subverting state authority”. On April 4th, 2008, he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on a charge of “inciting subversion of state authority” for posting articles about the human rights situation in the run-up to the Olympic Games on overseas Chinese websites.