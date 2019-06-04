Counter Narrative

When Trump raised tariffs and blame China for the impasse, China waste no time in issuing the “White Paper” in defending her position during the negotiation, and even CGTN anchor went on ” Fox Business report ” to debate Trisha Regan. Now this time of the year roll around with Western media trope out the usual suspects to attack China, the only response is silence. I understand why China consider harmonious society of paramount importance, yet why abandon the high ground to the enemies when China has a legitimate case to be made and history has validated the choice Deng and the leadership made?

Certainly the political turmoil ( Note, not a counter-revolution ) of June 4, 89 was a tragedy of Shakespearian proportion. It’s incorrect that Chinese government has not accounted for this event. Immediately afterward there were accountings of about more than 30 Chinese PLA soldiers killed by the rampaging mobs and hundreds of civilians killed in the suburbs, with pictures of burned military vehicles with bodies of soldiers in them. The thousands of students in the squares were unharmed and a negotiated withdrawal was effected. It was just that Western propaganda was so effective that Chinese government decided against any dialog and kept silent since. Historical events don’t happen without underlining causes even if the immediate trigger maybe spontaneous. Arab Spring was triggered by the self immolation in Tunisia, while student protest in Beijing was due to the death of Hu Yaobang and corruptions people perceived since his removal. Yet the Arab Spring now is more like Arab Winter, and China has move hundreds of millions of people out of poverty into middle class, which is a story never happened in history and West is desperately trying to erase from any narrative. Certainly the fear of another Cultural Revolution colored the official response to the student protest of 89, and the consensus that the lack of forceful response and division worsen the situation cause the forceful response to any protests afterwards. I do hope China is self confident to revisit history and make adjustments.