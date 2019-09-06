Hong Kong protests: Violence intensifies in the 12th week of unrest (26/8-19)

HK restaurant owner becomes target for supporting police

Destruction of stores (25/8)

The rioters target businesses with roots in Fujian province. In the video you see the rioters destroy a hotpot restaurant, a mahjong parlor and what looks like a convenience store, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUpmTSGSSjw&feature=youtu.be

What happened in Prince Edward MTR Station? (31/8)

Aggressive ‘protesters’ with helmets and gas masks attacked ordinary passenger at Prince Edward station on Saturday 31/8. It’s obvious the rioters attacked first. To protect himself and the commuters a blue-shirt old man whipped out a hammer. Subsequently, the rioters rushed the train trying to beat him, with the rest of the rioters screaming ‘beat him, beat him…’. But the old man managed to keep the rioters at bay and chased them off the train:

About ten minutes later riot police arrived the station and arrested many:

Hong Kong ‘protesters’ storm Tung Chung station (1/9) – with extensive damage of public facilities

The MTR (Mass Transit Railway) Corporation later issued a statement strongly condemning the vandalism. It said that a number of stations including Tung Chung, Tsing Yi, Lam Tin, Kwun Tong, Diamond Hill, Lok Fu, Tsuen Wan, Lai King, Sha Tin, Sha Tin Wai, Siu Hong and Tin Shui Wai were targeted on Sunday (1/9), with CCTV cameras, ticket issuing machines and many other public facilities damaged.

Hong Kong Looks Like A City At War (1/9)

Hong Kong police officer: Abuse of my family is unacceptable

Out Smarting The Government: Next Level Protesting

Watch video 4:10–6:10, there the cameraman of WeAreChange.org is revealing information about the military-like organization and coordination of the protests,

Who’s behind Hong Kong protests? (22/8)

American «Fox News» in 2014

Interview with Dr. Michael Pillsbury, Defense Policy Advisor and Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute. Note that Pillsbury assisted in drafting the legislation that created the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) in 1983. Pillsbury was also, according to Wikipedia, a member of the Board of Freedom House, which is partly funded by NED. (Legal origin of NED is U.S. Congress resolution H.R. 2915 (H.R. means House Resolution). Wikipedia: «H.R. 2915 was adopted by the House on November 17, 1983 and the Senate the following day», https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Endowment_for_Democracy



The Washington Post, Sept. 22, 1991: «In 1991, Allen Weinstein, who helped draft the legislation establishing NED in 1983, candidly said: ‘A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA.’»

Transcript of Pillsbury’s answer to the first «Fox News»-question of whether «Occupy Central» is America’s fault: «It’s not all our fault, but we’re partially involved. We have a large consulate there that’s in charge with taking care of the Hong Kong policy act, passed by Congress to ensure democracy in Hong Kong. We also have funded millions of dollars in programs through the National Endowment for Democracy to help democracy in Hong Kong, so in that sense the Chinese accusation [that it’s America’s fault] is not totally false.»

Chinese billionaire and fugitive Guo Wengui 郭文贵 talks on phone from New York on June 28th with one of his his contacts in Hong Kong:

Suspected masterminds behind Hong Kong violent protests (10/8)

’Gang of 4′: Who is misleading the young in HK?

Hong Kong residents: ‘We want fair news, not the biased media’

MTR Corporation workers’ unions appeal to Hong Kong government for extra police protection from protesters (article)

https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/transport/article/3025871/mtr-corporation-workers-unions-plea-hong-kong-government

Bunn Nagara, senior fellow at Institute of Strategic and Int’l Studies, Malaysia: Violence in China’s Hong Kong is ‘criminal activity’ (1/9)

