It seems that Trump has really screwed up this time. I’m not going to go details of this but unlike the first ‘election interference’ with Russia during the 2016 elections which doesn’t seem to gel, this one seems so blatant and so clear, his fellow Republicans didn’t really defend him this time.

It is very likely that the Democratic Led House will push through the articles of Impeachment before the end of the year but the firewall is the Republican Led Senate is the only thing holding him back from Impeachment. This is very different from Clinton’s Impeachment when Clinton tries to lie his way to cover up his affair, but more like Nixon’s Impeachment on Watergate.

The problem with Trump is that he is not a true blooded Republican, as he previously supported many New York Democrats and many Republicans don’t like his spending or Tariffs. So with little love from his fellow Republicans, what will happen with his supporters in the Republican Senate? Will they throw Trump under the bus in order to save themselves?

Let’s say if Trump do get impeached, Pence will become president. Pence is not an idiot compared to Trump and Pence won’t gain favors within China. I’ve said that Trump is the best thing to China since Nixon because of his idiotic foreign policies but Pence will not be the same. So I am kind of hoping that Trump staying in office for another year until he gets elected out but you will never know.

P.S. My bet is that Bolton is the whistleblower.