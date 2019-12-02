When Yours Truly first saw this news, I’m reminded of Washington DC’s full frontal assault on Beijing Olympics by coordinating protests from Tibet, Xinjiang, Falun Gong – remember Chen Yonglin’s “1000 spies in Australia” allegation that failed to secure Chen political asylum?

Here’s a quick run-down on Wang Liqiang:

Initially Australian media were eager to rush on this FUD: https://www.smh.com.au/national/defecting-chinese-spy-offers-information-trove-to-australian-government-20191122-p53d1l.html

Then Chinese netter quickly spotted some problem with this guy. Apparently Wang Liqiang was convicted of fraud in 2016 and subsequently confirmed by relevant agency that Wang escaped to Hong Kong early 2019 after a new fraud proceeding against him began:

Couple weeks later the other shoe dropped – Wang’s spy allegations start to fall apart: https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/opinion/article/3039819/explosive-claims-chinese-spy-wang-liqiang-seem-more-fiction-fact

But as usual, facts don’t matter when it comes to Western media’s Official Narrative on China – all you have to do is Google to see how far from reality the dominate message is.