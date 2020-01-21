Chris Kanthan has just published an article called «Embracing Islamic terrorism». The article, together with 23 links, is a shocking and well-documented review on American foreign policy:

https://www.nationofchange.org/2017/05/28/embracing-islamic-terrorism/

In link number 3 John Kerry, at that time US Secretary of State, says: «They (the Syrian government) are targeted by the opposition, who we are arming and training […] What we are trying to do is help Syrians to fight for their own country. And we have been spending a lot of money, a lot of effort to try to help do this.» Kerry’s comments came at a meeting that took place at the Dutch Mission to the United Nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2016.

Link 7: What did American vice president Joe Biden say in 2015: «Our biggest problem is our allies … the Turks … the Saudis, the Emirates et cetera. What were they doing? They were so determined to take down Assad … What did they do? They poured hundred of millions of dollars, ten thousand of tons of weapons into anyone who would fight against Assad. Except that the people who were being supplied were al-Nusra and al-Qaeda and extremist elements of jihadists coming from other parts of the world! So you think I am exaggerating?»: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOf7jzc7faY

Link 9 (removed from YouTube) is a CNN interview with retired US army general Wesley Clark, there the American general says: «ISIS got started through funding from our friends and allies…» (17/2-2015). The video can still be found through archive.org, but loads slowly: http://web.archive.org/web/20170307120237/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHLqaSZPe98

Link 10 is a telegram written by US Secretary of State 30/12-2009: «Saudi Arabia remains a critical financial support base for al-Qa’ida, the Taliban, LeT, and other terrorist groups, including Hamas, which probably raise millions of dollars annually from Saudi sources, often during Hajj and Ramadan.» LeT is Urdu for «Lashkar-e-Taiba», literally Army of Good, one of the most active Islamist terrorist organizations in South Asia. https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09STATE131801_a.html

Link 15 was a video with the title «Kill Shiites, Christians and Jews» – Textbooks for kids in Saudi Arabia (25/5-2017), but it can’t any longer be found at YouTube.

At the end of his article Chris Kanthan also mentions the problems with terrorism in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.