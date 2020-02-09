Nathan Rich has been putting out many incredible commentaries on China on Youtube for the last few years. And this most recent one on Dr. Li’s death certainly ranks among the best commentaries I have seen in English (or Chinese even) on Dr. Li’s death in Wuhan.

Dr. Li was one of the earliest doctors to notice a SARs like virus going around in Wuhan and had “tweeted” about it on his Weibo account. Local government officials would sanction him about it – asking him to sign some papers admitting what he did was wrong and not to do it again. Later when a concurrent government investigation revealed that a new virus was truly going around, the government retracted his sanctions. Dr. Li would go on to work on the front lines … but later – just a few days ago – die from the virus.

Some people have gone anti-government over this. In the Youtube commentary, Nathan Rich noted that he can understand how people thought Dr. Li was a “hero” and that the government has erred, however he also noted that the most critical thing now is to save lives and go forward, and not distract from the government’s valiant efforts. He posited for those who are angry: even had people listen to Dr. Li’s original (then unsubstantiated) claims, would we really be better off?

Yes, more people might have more masks in the initial days and more might have been more diligent about washing hands, etc. But almost certainly, judging by people’s behavior since the Wuhan quarantine, people would have fled Wuhan and tried to cover up the fact that they might be virus carriers. So, while, on a personal level, leaving town would have been the “human” thing to do, it most certainly would been the worst thing to do in terms of saving lives and reducing the spread of the virus.

Would we be better off today had people listened to Dr. Li (and others’) initial warnings … or much worse off?

In comparing West to East, people have often identified an individual vs. collective people. That may also be an interesting angle to look at Dr. Li’s case. On a individual level, the right thing to do after learning there is a new virus spreading in Wuhan is to flee, to save yourself. But on a collective level, the right thing is to stay put, so you don’t unnecessarily speed up the spread of the disease to rest of China and rest of the world. What should one do?

There is another angle that Nathan did not cover about Dr. Li’s case, and that is the fact that Dr. Li’s claim was unsubstantiated when he “tweeted” about it in social media. Is it right for a doctor who anecdotally sees a disease to spread what he thinks is going on through social media, even if it may result in public pandemonium, even if he did not have evidence? Dr. Li may turn out to be right this time, but what if another Dr. Li in the future turn out to be wrong?

Should doctors – or health workers – e.g. nurses, tech, administrators, etc. – have a right to spread what they see as “on the ground” to the world through social media? Or should there be a “chain of command” for things to be sorted out before public health information is properly relayed to the public?

Despite mistakes that were – that will be – inevitably made in a major effort like this, I don’t see anything systematically wrong with the way China handled the current coronovirus or Dr. Li. (Dr. Li was sanctioned for spreading unsubstantiated facts but that sanction was later retracted when he turned out to be right.) There will definitely be things we will be able to learn from the Wuhan experience, and that’s a good thing. Hindsight will always be 20/20. But let’s use that experience to benefit the future, instead of make unfair allegations about the past?

Anyways, that’s my short commentary. I still plan to write my post on the Wuhan’s novel Coronavirus, but for now, without further adieu, below is Nathan’s recent post on Dr. Li and the Coronavirus.