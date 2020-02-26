Short Take: Democratic Establishment vs progressive candidates and especially Bernie Sanders.
February 26th, 2020 Leave a comment Go to comments
It seems apparent now that Bernie is becoming the Democratic candidate for president. He is becoming a target not just from the Republicans but from from the Democratic establishment themselves. Perhaps the best illustration of this is from Late Night comedy show.
While he is not my first choice of a candidate, I do see why he is so appealing and many democratic voters see him more appealing than many of the Democratic establishment candidates.
Categories: Uncategorized Bernie Sanders, Democratic Party
Recent Comments