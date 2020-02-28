Video: Hong Kong Black Terror Violence
Here’s a video on all the Black Terror violence that went down in Hong Kong during the Color Revolution (warning: graphic violence):
Categories: Uncategorized hong kong, protests, violence
Despite the violent truths having been exposed by a few independent journalists, social media posts, etc., my sense is still that the violent protestors have internal (and foreign, of course) support. There are some but not strong political anger in Hong Kong directed at these protestors. Many Hong Kongers are sympathetic to the protestors. The media doesn’t blame the protestors enough … in fact many I see are irrationally pro-protestors and anti-Chinese. The Hong Kong election results seem to support the protestors?
I am still perplexed and angry about Hong Kong. I don’t know what to make of Hong Kong.