I’ve wrote this article an article about a year ago of why I believe that Trump is the best thing to China since Nixon.

Trump’s mishandled almost every foreign and domestic policy from Trade war with China. Now Trump is knee deep in a recession and handling the coronavirus. China seems to have the upper hand controlling of the coronavirus situation and has passed the National Security Law in Hong Kong.

https://www.scmp.com/economy/global-economy/article/3086558/hong-kong-national-security-law-us-set-go-it-alone-hard-line

I recall several months ago when the Hong Kong government was proposing to pass the extradition treaty many other countries were outraged that this would happen. Compared to this many countries including Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN as well as EU seems to be pretty quiet about this. Besides the US, only the other 4 five eyes countries (Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand) are somewhat vocal about China’s latest move. Perhaps it is another sign of America’s decline and China’s rise.