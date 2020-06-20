Now it seems America’s Color Revolution has come home to roost, we can see the difference in narrative between protest violence at home and the Hong Kong protest violence that was glorified and rationalized by our media back then.

So just how bad was it? Take this incidence of protest violence as example. An off-duty officer was jumped by 3 rioters a year ago. He suffered over 20 stab wounds and lost portions of fingertips. When his wife arrived the doctors told her to “be prepared”. Officer Wei managed to survive the 14 hour surgery ended with a hundred stitches all over his body. To date he is still struggling to recover and may require additional surgeries:

(Warning: graphic footage in interview)