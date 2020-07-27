Home > Uncategorized > 2010 Brazil Factory Time Travels to Xinjiang

2010 Brazil Factory Time Travels to Xinjiang

No, that didn’t happen. What did happen is an example of America’s full-spectrum propaganda against China.

Here’s an article from Forbes on forced Uyghur labor when it first appeared in March, and then updated when it was exposed for using photo of a factory in Brazil. Notice the March date remain unchanged, no editorial correction:

