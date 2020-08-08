Sayragul Sauytbay/Сайрагүл Сауытбай was by the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on 4 March 2020 given the «International Woman of Courage»-award (IWOC), an American award presented annually by the U.S. Department of State (mainly to opposition figures in other countries), https://www.state.gov/secretary-of-states-international-women-of-courage-award/

Image from state.gov

Besides on Jun 22, 2020 the book «Die Kronzeugin: Eine Staatsbeamtin über ihre Flucht aus der Hölle der Lager und Chinas Griff nach der Weltherrschaft» by Sayragul Sauytbay and German journalist Alexandra Cavelius was published on «Europaverlag. And «Scribe Publishers», a publisher in the United States, is going to translate and published the book in the UK, the US and Australia in May 2021 under the title «The Chief Witness: Escape from China’s Modern-Day Concentration Camps», https://www.dw.com/en/how-china-is-destroying-kazakh-culture/a-54434930

Journalist Alexandra Cavelius has earlier cooperated with Rebiya Kadeer, former president of World Uyghur Congress, on writing the book: «Rebiya Kadeer, Alexandra Cavelius: Die Himmelsstürmerin, Chinas Staatsfeindin Nr.1 erzählt aus ihrem Leben» (Verlagsgruppe Random House, 2007). and with the English version: «Dragon Fighter: One Woman’s Epic Struggle for Peace With China» (Kales Press, 2009)

Earlier in 2013 U.S. Department of State had given a similar «IWOC»-award to Chinese Tibetan Tsering Woeser.

A sum of money probably follows the award, but that is not stated at the web-site of the U.S. Department of State.