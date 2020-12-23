Recently the last of 4 Qin epics were downloaded and available on YouTube. It consist of 78 episodes of approximately 45 minutes each, with subtitles in Chinese, English, and other languages. Initially it was quite popular with a 9 rating in China, but gradually decline to around 7 with most of the criticism on the actor playing Qin emperor having to play him from age of 13 through adult life. For anyone interested in China or try to understand China, those epics are a must seen to understand Chinese history, values, and philosophy.

Obviously the timing of the release coincide with the push for unification of Taiwan as the subject is the unification after 500 years of feudal warfare after Chou dynasty. Yet one can learn quite a lot contemporarily from those historical drama, and even draw parallel for today. I like to point to episodes 40-42 on the expulsion of foreign officials from Qin. After crushing of rebellion and Qin Cheng came of age and assume power, the clan Qin elders threaten mass suicide by self immolation because they felt reward and punishment were unequally distributed with foreigners getting major government plum jobs. Qin Cheng acceded to their demand and giving a royal proclamation expelling all foreigners from office while secretly detain them at the border. Meanwhile Qin clan members were appointed office jobs which they were unable to handle and caused mass confusion and damage. Qin Cheng showed the merit and ability are the cornerstone on building up the country rather than connection or nepotism.

Today we have China opening up to experts and companies around the world and even offer green cards and citizenships, which also generate some opposition on high paying jobs going to returning students and foreigners. While in U.S. President Trump going MAGA wants to limit Chinese students and researchers on their visa applications. I think the result will be the loss of expertise and benefit China greatly.

I will not comment on the artistic merit of the show, but I do think Chinese should know her history, and linguistically it benefit me greatly and I highly recommend it.