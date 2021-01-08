The recent events in the Capitol reminds me about the post I wrote 4 years ago here.

Below I wrote that the next 4 years will be chaotic but I would not even imagine that it would be this chaotic. This constant lies fed to the Trumpsters has led to this today. This forest fire that I have mentioned seem to have started but it would not be stopped anytime soon. In fact, according to this poll, 45 percent of republicans support this. The next 4 years there will be more infighting which will further degrade the country to a irreversible decline. China’s rise is a no longer a question of how but when.

Also let’s not kid ourselves, this “Day of Infamy” is not becauser raid of the Capitol, but because the lives of its lawmakers’s lives are threatened.