Remember couple weeks ago Western media was echo chambering this Jack Ma disappearance conspiracy? Even after Alibaba group said Ma skipped an African trip due to scheduling conflict (in the middle of a pandemic none the less.)



Now that Ma has made an appearance, Western media seems disinterested in amend, retract their false narrative.



According to simple Baidu search, QQ News reported Jack Ma attended a funeral for entertainment tycoon Lin Jianming on January 8th.

All you have to do is Baidu their names “林建名 马云” to verify this.



