Many know by now by the exponential increase of Anti-Asian racism attacks over since the Covid 19 started in beginning of 2020. While I am not surprised that it is happening, I am surprised that not many of the people who are responsible would acknowledge.

https://pix11.com/news/local-news/manhattan/no-hate-crime-charge-for-suspect-in-chinatown-stabbing-officials/

There was a recent article about a man who punched an Asian Man in January and then yelled a racist slur at another man in February and stabbed the guy had a kidney removed and is in critical condition, yet he was not charged with a hate crime.

There are many other attacks against Asian-Americans if you google them and most of them are charged with assault, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault likely to cause great bodily injury, and/or aggravated mayhem, and etc.. but rarely at all charged with hate crime.

Perhaps the most egregious example of this is the recent murder of 8 people in 3 Asian Spas and the Georgia Police Captain Jay Baker claims the shooter was ‘having a bad day’ and claims this man has a ‘sex addiction.’ Not to mention that Jay Baker sells racist slogan t-shirts with the slogan “Covid 19: imported virus from Chy-na”. So it comes with no surprise that murderer is NOT charged with a hate crime.

Maria Bartiromo: In order to condemn China, you have to believe America is ‘superior’ | Fox News

So what is this disconnect and just plain ignorance towards these Anti-Asian attacks? Perhaps it is the best to summarize Maria’s Bartiromo tirade against China when they make claims of racism towards blacks in the BLM movement. Instead she chose to ignore it, believe that US is superior to China and ignore this whole racism problem in the US ever exist.

We expect Trump followers to do ignore Anti-Racism problem in the US, but the left is not doing much better. Biden and left spoke against the number of racist attacks in the US, but they failed to do charge people with hate crimes. The attacks earlier I mentioned happened in New York City, San Francisco, LA and other places where governed by Democrats. Perhaps on the day when justice system and its government start acknowledging about Anti-Asian crimes, then it is the day that they will accept that it exists.