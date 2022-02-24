With the recent headline of the Ukraine attack by Russia, I think there should be condemnations of all sides. While Russia should be condemned for the attack in Ukraine, this should not at all unexpected. Ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union, there has been an agreement that NATO would not expand eastward. However, it did not happen and many times Russia has warning the west not to do this. However, the ultimate red line for Russia was when NATO arming Ukraine. Ukraine is not totally innocent either, they accepted arms from the west so they can wipe out the ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Zelensky let this happen and did little to stop it.

As a side note. While I am on the subject on the Ukraine attacks here, I thought this kind of ominous that these attacks coincides with the Olympics in China or in Russia as explained in this webpage. In 2008 Beijing’s summer Olympics happened around when the Russian Attacks in Georgia. In the Winter Olympics in Sochi at 2014, Ukraine declared its independence and now after the 2022 Olympics games in Beijing, the Ukraine happened. Maybe the west wants to defame Russia or China by provoking these wars.

Despite the warning from the US and the EU that the attack in the Ukraine is a bad idea despite months of threat, Russia went on anyways and US and the EU didn’t come to its aid by sending its troops. Despite all the condemnations and sanctions to Russia, Putin considers this a win because of the it had dealt the Ukraine a heavy blow morally. Anti-Russian sentiment within Ukraine is high and this attack shows that Russians within Ukraine should not be messed with. But I think China is the winner and Taiwan is the loser in all this.

What does this has to do with Taiwan and China? In the island of Taiwan, the west always sees Taiwan ‘Renegade Province’ and the US is helping Tsai Ing Wen to be China’s thorn. Just like when Ukraine was on their own when Russia invaded, I do not think the US will be helping Taiwan if China decides to invade Taiwan. Although he Quad talks tough, they would not do anything and the ASEAN countries doesn’t want anything to do with this. I doubt that South Korea would want to do anything with this either.

I’m hoping that this will be a sign that the Taiwan Province would be willing to negotiate with the Mainland for a peaceful re-unification because it seems less likely that other countries would come to Taiwan’s aid if there is an invasion.