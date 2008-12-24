I almost forgot: it’s already Christmas Eve in much of Asia – so here is “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” for everyone at Foolsmountain!

A little Holiday Treat:

And if you don’t believe in Christmas? No Problem!

We’ll toast you a Happy Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, End-of-Year Season: whatever you DESIRE!

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[Note: the original video I had posted (see below) was pulled from YouTube courtesy of Warner Music Group 🙁 ]