America being the victor of the Cold War means she is the undisputed super power right now. The last two decades could have gone worse, but if we look back, there are a lot of positives. In the context of China, America finally accepted her into the WTO and abolished the discriminatory MFN exclusion. We saw inflow of capital into China which helped China’s continued growth lifting hundreds of millions of people out of abject poverty. We also saw the invasion of Iraq on false pretense of WMD. I am sure there are a lot on peoples mind when thinking about the USA. I wanted to make a list of top five things I think the world should thank this country. I also want to list the top 5 things I wish this country would aspire to. Below are mine. I am really curious what yours are.

Top 5 things the world should thank USA for:

5. Awesome Hollywood movies 4. Showing the world having a very open society is possible 3. A culture of extreme individualism that helps unlock the individual’s abilities (though with really bad side-effects too.) 2. A world-order that roughly works and generally most gets to develop. 1. Technological advances in so many areas (Microprocessor, space exploration, medicine, biotech, etc.)



Top 5 things I wish the USA would aspire to:

5. Do not heighten any sense of “race.” In fact, encourage mingling to achieve the most average as possible. If we are not racists, ain’t our world tending towards one race in the extreme long run? 4. Heed to Confucius thoughts about “中庸” (see “If Confucius is alive today, he would advise the Western media: “中庸”“). The U.S. media is a cesspool of hypocrites and sensationalists. With few exceptions, of course. 3. Politicians can be criminalized for not balancing budgets. 2. Fix separation of church and state so they are truly separate. 1. Create an institutionalized world-order where the next hegemon will not say, “We will act multilaterally when we can and unilaterally when we must.”

How about it, what’s on your list? Not sure where this gets us to. I guess I am really curious what comes to your mind when thinking about this sole super power.