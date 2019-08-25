The central theme of Trump’s president is “America First.” Most Americans understand that to mean putting American interests, American prosperity, American well being first above all else.

As an American, I personally have no quarrel with this. In fact, as a world citizen, I think if every nation can look primarily after itself and not after other nations (which in basically every case have proven to be a false flag for carrying out illicit intervention), the world will be a much, much better place.

But over the last few years, it looks like this talk about “America First” is just another false flag. America is as involved in war and warmongering throughout the world, and with the current trade war, it looks like the Trump administration is also about putting its special interests constituencies first … screw all others … just like all the other previous administrations.

It is an open secret that historically America has been an oligarchy, not a democracy. That means it is not a government of the people for the people … but rather a government of special interests for the special interests … no different than many other governments around the world and throughout time.

But things are about to change. At least that was the promise.

In his inauguration speech, with outgoing president Obama visibly grimacing, Trump portrayed himself as a messiah coming to America’s rescue:

Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent. Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People. For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s Capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

That all changes – starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you. … January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now.

The Trade War with China, more than anything else, epitomized Trump’s worldview that America has been had … with Trump now fighting the people’s fight. The world – with China leading – has been raping and pillaging America. That will be no more! America will now strike back!!!

Last week, Trump officially pronounced himself “the chosen one.”

[O]ne thing we have to do is economically take on China. Because China has been ripping us off for many years. President Clinton, President Bush, and President Obama, and others should have done this long before me.



My life would be much easier, although I enjoy doing it, my life would be much easier if I said, “Let China continue to rip off the United States.” All right? Much easier, but I can’t do that.



We are winning against China. They’ve lost two and a half million jobs in a very short period of time. They want to make a deal. It has to be a deal good for the United States. They want to make a deal. Probably we will make a deal. But, if I didn’t do that, and somebody said it is Trump’s trade war.



This isn’t my trade war. This is a trade war that should have taken place a long time ago by a lot of other presidents. Over the last five or six years, China has made $500 billion. $500 billion. Ripped it out of the United States. And not only that, if you take a look, intellectual property theft, add that to it. And add a lot of other things to it.



Somebody had to do it, so I’m taking on China. I am the chosen one. Somebody had to do it, so I’m taking on China. I’m taking on China on trade, you know what? We’re winning. Because we’re the piggy bank, we’re the one that all these countries, including the European Union, wants to rob and take advantage of. European Union, $200 billion. China, more than $500 billion.

To follow up on how serious he is, he pronounced that he would now not just raise more “tariffs” on China … but also plan to “order” American companies to get out of China.

Tough words! But if one allows oneself to take a breath: isn’t it strange that Trump has to “order” American businesses – who are supposed to be victims of China “bullying” – to get out of China?

If American businesses have really being bullied and forced to play unfair in China like Trump accuses China of doing, why were they there in the first place? Why have the tariffs not convinced them to leave?? Why would Trump have to threaten legal means to get those companies out of China???

In 2018, despite major escalations of the trade war, the U.S.-China trade deficit actually increased to $488 billion, from the $449 billion in 2017. Even in 2019, the bilateral U.S.-China deficit only decreased modestly to $130.4 billion in the first quarter of 2019, from the $143.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Tellingly, between July 2018 to the end of June in 2019, U.S. exports to China decreased by $33 billion, or 21 percent while Chinese exports to the United states grew by $4 billion, 1 percent over the same period.

Are American businesses really getting the shaft in China or is the American public being shafted by Trump?

If the goal is to hurt China because China has been evil and been doing all these bad things to us and that American businesses and consumers are asked to make an economic sacrifice, I get it! “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” Right???

But Trump is not asking American businesses and American people to sacrifice for the nation. No, Trump proclaims that he is fighting for American businesses and the American people!

In my view, Trump’s trade war with China has lost all semblance about putting American businesses and the American people first. It has become painfully obvious that it is about putting American special interests first. Certain segments of the American society obviously believe that they benefit from a disentanglement with China … and the world. This is the special interest that Trump is pandering to, hell to the rest of the nation.

So why has the broader American business not stood up to Trump? Because business leaders are pragmatic … and conservative. In general, most businesses donate to Republicans and Democrats alike … to hedge their bet. They generally smooch to whoever is in power. If Trump wants to blame China, individual American businesses are not going to stand in the way … The U.S. has rarely been as divisive as it currently is.

As they say: if you roll with a big, you get dirty as the pig.

That leaves the American people in an unenviable spot. While Trump ran on the slogan to “drain the swamp,” he has shown that he lacks the competence and integrity to carry out that promise. Even if Trump may not be beholden to the same special interests as previous administrations, he is beholden to some special interests nevertheless. “America First” is no liberation as many had hoped.

What’s truly sad about the state of affairs in the U.S. is that with 2020 election coming, Americans might ask, “is there a candidate that is not beholden to special interest?” The short answer unfortunately appears to be: no….